Movies American journalists glow Top Gun sequel “perfect hit” and praise Tom Cruise

Top Gun 2 is a sequel to the fighter pilot film that is considered one of the key films of the 1980s.

Is there American Top Gun 2: Maverick most anticipated movie of the year?

The film was shown to the media for the first time in the United States on Thursday, and at least based on first reactions, the sequel to the 1980s fighter pilot story is expected to be very enthusiastic.

American journalist critic Erik Davis belongs to the praise of the film. According to him Top Gun 2 is “absolutely brilliant in every way”. According to Davis, the audience at the special show burst into cheers several times during the shows.

Even more enthusiastic seems to be David’s colleague Jeff Sneider, who says he cried during the air battles of the show. According to Sneider Top Gun 2 not only good but very good.

Journalists admitted to a special screening in Las Vegas are prohibited from writing “actual” reviews of the film, but on social media they are allowed to write about the film.

The enthusiastic first reaction is partly explained by the fact that the invited guests are inside or at least close to Hollywood insiders. The screening was held at a cinema trade show at CinemaCon. The actual world premiere of the film is not until mid-May. The premiere in Finland will take place on May 26.

Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and Monica Barbaro ready to go.

First Top Gun was completed in 1986 and soon became one of the most iconic films of the decade. The film was considered a technically brilliant action film but also a praise of militarism. Since Top Gunin a homosexual hidden message between pilots has also been written frequently.

In the 1980s Top Gunin in the lead role, a young and gentle fighter pilot, the actor was attached Tom Cruisewhich Top Gunin through success he rose to become one of the film’s greatest celebrities. Cruise wanted to emphasize competitiveness and athleticism in her role work, and she was seen alongside other young male actors in the film’s scenes as sweaty and shirtless. Acting in important side roles, among others Kelly McGillis mixed Val Kilmer.

First night after 1986, the film increased the interest of U.S. youth in the U.S. Air Force and raised recruitment figures. The film also promoted the sale of Ray-Ban glasses seen in the film.

The Paramount Studio is produced by the kings of their time in Hollywood, Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, for whom it was important to unite the story of young American men in a pilot school as well as a large class arsenal of weapons. They hired different screenwriters for the project in turn. Help with making the film came from the U.S. Defense Administration.

The director was Tony Scott, for whom the spectacular air combat film opened a career as the author of several action films. For decades, Scott’s dream was to direct a sequel to the story as well, but Scott committed suicide in 2012.

The sequel is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Movie editor Sharon Waxmanin according to the sequel recalls old-time filmmaking in the best possible way. Cruise also receives praise. According to Waxman, Cruise wipes the floor with the youngest stars with her acting work.

Tom Cruise, now 59 years old, in the lead role, now 59 years old, is also receiving praise from the leader of the Collider site From Steven Weintraub. According to him Top Gun 2 is a film that needs to be seen on the largest possible screen.