Movies | Aki Kaurismäki’s Dead Leaves was selected as Finland’s Oscar nominee – the director’s Oscar boycott ended this installment

Aki Kaurismäki directed and written Dead leaves has been selected as Finland’s candidate for the Oscar for the best international film.

The film tells the story of two lonely people who meet each other by chance in the night of Helsinki, trying to find love.

Dead leaves was awarded the Prix du Jury at the Cannes Film Festival. In addition, the film received the Grand Prix award of the international critics organization Fipresci at the San Sebastian film festival. Almost 700 members of the organization voted it the best film of the year.

The Finnish premiere of the film is on Friday.

The Finnish Oscar jury characterized the film as a classic reduced love story, which presents its observations through the means of an innocent fairy tale.

“The small big story of the film resonates internationally and its foreign success is already in a class of its own”, states the press release of the Finnish Film Institute.

The jury of film professionals formed under the leadership of the Film Chamber of Finland is responsible for selecting Finland’s Oscars. This year, the members of the selection board were an actor Juha-Pekka Mikkolacomposer Kalle Ryokäsauthor and film critic Kalle Kinnunen and cultural export planner Jenni Domingo. The board was chaired by a film producer Nina Laurio.

The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 23, 2024. The Oscars will be awarded on March 10, 2024 at a gala televised around the world.

Aki Kaurismäki the nomination was guaranteed this year by the fact that the director himself agreed to participate in the competition. Many times before, he has wanted to boycott the Oscars.

Often considered the director’s main job Man without a past was nominated for an Oscar in 2003 as the first Finnish film. The award ceremony also had to be historic.

However, Kaurismäki refused to go to the gala. He considered the American intention to attack Iraq at the time to be condemned.

In his explanatory letter to the association that distributes the Oscars, Kaurismäki invited the then president of the United States George W. Bush fool. According to Kaurismäki, the US government prepared “a crime against humanity for shameless economic interests”.

“Humanity is not living its most glorious moment right now,” Kaurismäki assessed at the time.

Kaurismäki’s Oscar boycott continued in 2006. The professional jury had already chosen The lights of Laitakaupunki – film’s nomination for the Oscar race, but Kaurismäki was not asked about it. In the end, no candidate was sent from Finland to the Oscar race at that time.

The Kaurismäki boycott ended in 2011, but started again in 2017.

Last week, he told HS that there is no longer a similar reason for the Oscar boycott.

“There is no such attack as in the past in Iraq. But you won’t see me there. The flight to the Cannes Film Festival was the last flight I would ever agree to take.”

Bridge times Kaurismäki also received its own approval for the candidacy.

Secretary of the Finnish Selection Board Susanna Shepherd told HS that he had corresponded with the director’s representative about Kaurismäki’s participation.

“In previous years, Aki’s films have not always been included, but this time he was open-minded. The decision is his alone,” Shepherd told HS two weeks ago.

Finland has not been too successful in the Oscar competition. Man without a past is the only feature film to be nominated for an Oscar. Juho Kuosmanen guided by Cabin No. 6 made it to the short list in 2021, but was ultimately left without a nomination.

In the year 2014 Selma Vilhunen Do I have to take care of everything? got to compete in the best short film category.

Finland’s last year’s Oscar nominee for the international series, Alli Haapasalo control Girls girls jobsdid not make the shortlist.