Movies | Aki Kaurismäki to HS: Alcohol destroyed my life

5.9. 15:13 | Updated 9:47 a.m

Supervisor Aki Kaurismäki movies have a new emphasis.

I hope beyond in the movie (2017) Sakari Kuosmanen the character’s marriage fails when the wife (Kaija Pakarinen) drinks booze. A new opportunity will be given when the wife has sobered up later.

Also in the new one international success already mowing Dead leaves -in the movie, the drunken person’s sobriety is an absolute prerequisite for a relationship (in roles Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen) for continuation.

The dangers of heavy alcohol use are therefore more prominent than in the Calvados romance of the early season Manuscripts.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence?

“When young it was a bit of a joke that we were drinking here, but alcohol destroyed my life like quite a few other Finnish directors. And a foreign one too. It’s no joke,” Kaurismäki tells HS.

It’s behind Dead leaves -film screening and general press conference, from which the director has continued to interview HS on the terrace of the Buenos Aires restaurant.

The roar of traffic on Eerikinkatu forces us to verify: Did Kaurismäki say that alcohol destroyed his life?

The director thinks for a moment and answers:

“Yeah. I have a very good life, but it has been a problem.”

Later on the interview tape reveals that Kaurismäki confirms both versions: alcohol destroyed “my life” and “my life”.

Kaurismäki has already told several different versions of his next film and whether there will be one at all.

May I ask for the correct information on the matter?

“What was the name of my first movie?”

“Liar.”

“Count it.”

This means that Kaurismäki doesn’t want to reveal any truths about his next works, at least not yet.

The director sips a full glass of white wine cooled by ice cubes and becomes serious again. Of course, plans can always change, and he cannot know his future work capacity.

“My physical condition is starting to suck. I’ve beaten this body of mine so much that it’s starting to fail.”

If you were asked to talk about your relationship with your body in a nude photo of HS’s Monthly Supplement, what would you say?

“Same as Matti Pellonpää or Toivo Mäkelä. There’s no reason to take off your shirt on set.”

"If the world still wanted to have a functioning mechanism, it would be worthwhile to get some sense and stop this fooling around. At least racism doesn't help", Aki Kaurismäki reflects.

Addiction dangers are by no means the only pressing theme in Kaurismäki’s news.

“Russia’s major attack on Ukraine is unavoidable. In this film, its events are repeatedly heard on the radio. Similarly, the Syrian war was a theme in my previous film. It’s still going on, and so is the war in Yemen.”

We have moved from the terrace to the Buenos Aires restaurant. The instructor answers the open question about the world situation as follows:

“There’s a lot I’d like to say and a lot I can’t say because there are a lot of good people and kids here and I wish them all the best. You can’t tell them that nothing will come of this.”

The director’s voice drops for a moment. Tears rise to the corners of the eyes.

“Nothing will come of this as long as the power is in the hands of bastards. Or more precisely in the hands of capital.”

Follow along Kaurismäki’s interviews are characterized by a socially critical part. Maybe its length is new.

“It’s always a question of the ball bursting when the movements of capital cause it. There has never been any doubt that capital movements cause environmental destruction and that globalism causes racism. It’s pointless to pretend because the game is lost.”

He thinks more about the connections between globalism and racism.

“Such tribal nations as Finland and Eritrea and a couple of others are used to living with each other. When strangers come, we start behaving racist.”

According to Kaurismäki, the solution is not to stop international migration.

“Do people have to move because Africa is drying up? At least the prohibition policy leads nowhere. The Danes would like Rwanda the county where the asylum seekers are left. It’s the worst idea ever to come from a Nordic country!”

Kaurismäki sighs and states that the question is complicated.

“If the world still wanted to have a functioning mechanism, it would be worthwhile to get some sense and stop this fooling around. At least racism doesn’t help. It must be understood that there are many of us, and we live where there is water to drink.”

Kaurismäki has examined societies most often from the perspectives of the working class and small entrepreneurs.

Now he sees the Finnish class society as being in an even more extreme situation.

“The working class has certain rights that are indivisible. And for us small entrepreneurs, the risks of being an entrepreneur”, he reminds.

The biggest problem in Finland is “the current government and racism”, he said shortly before the interview at the press conference. For HS, he specifies:

“There have been 15 unworthy governments in a row, not only in Finland but in several countries.”

Is racism now more acceptable than ever in Finland?

“Would seem to be. If Finland wants to call itself a democracy, it cannot accept racism in the government. But apparently Finland is the most racist country in Europe.”

“ “The flight to the Cannes Film Festival was the last flight I would ever agree to take.”

Finland however, Kaurismäki does not boycott the market. Instead, he says that he has not sold his new film to Israel “because of the genocide of the Palestinians” or to Turkey, whose head he calls a dictator.

As a film producer, can he afford to boycott China?

“Let’s wait ten years now. They wanted the right to make changes to the film, but not to censor it in any way. In the end, there was an offer from there that they would show the film when at some point it can be made without changes.”

of the United States Oscar competition he’s not boycotting this time.

“There is no such attack as in the past in Iraq. But you won’t see me there. The flight to the Cannes Film Festival was the last flight I would ever agree to take.”

So will there also be a winter apartment in Portugal?

“I’ve always driven there myself for 33 years.”

Aki Kaurismäki on the terrace of the Buenos Aires bar on Tuesday.

Speech turns to Russia. Kaurismäki admits that he fears the aggressiveness of our eastern neighbor. He still says his position on NATO is negative, but he is only angry that Finland did not hold a referendum on the matter.

“If the majority thinks so, then so be it.”

Russian Kaurismäki does not boycott culture, even though the recent culture minister of Ukraine demanded such a thing. Pyotr Tchaikovsky sixth symphony (Pathetic) rings In dead leaves as often before in his films.

“Culture should still be understood as culture. Boycotting individual musicians or composers is not right.”

Must mention: Pathetic symphony the conductor of a wonderful recording Yevgeny Mravinsky has the wrong form “Mravitsky” in the end credits. It is not correct in Finnish or English transliteration.

Kaurismäki is incredulous at first but then sighs.

“Typical error. This is like Worthlessopening credits of the film. Ten people proofread them, and still Matti Pellonpään the role is mentioned as Matti and not Manne as it should have been.”

Supervisor perks up when we get down to talking about his increasingly pared-down dialogue.

“First I did my brother [Mika Kaurismäki] eight strips of revolver dialogue for the films I directed, and I watched how many of them fell on the cutting room floor.”

When there are fewer words, they carry more weight. And the deadpan humor just benefits from being toned down, as was confirmed by the bursts of laughter at the press screening.

“The text comes because I have read everything possible about the four-year-old day and night. Even now, I only had to make a Bresson-like bagatelle, but my fingers and my subconscious decided otherwise.”

At the same time, he says that the film is good if you can understand it without dialogue and subtitles – only with the help of pictures.

Kaurismäki becomes downright eloquent when he talks like a master director Yasujiru Ozu of “perfect compositions”.

“He always had a red teapot in a well-defined spot. I have a red foam extinguisher.”

Dead leaves is Kaurismäki’s year 1986 Shadows in Paradise -film’s sister, he admits.

Once again, it’s a good woman who saves a fallen but fundamentally good man.

Something has changed.

“The most significant difference is that in the meantime I understood the meaning of reduction. One bright sunny day, my wife said a strange phrase to me: ‘The purpose of all art is to reduce’.”

This is how Kaurismäki summarizes his current maxim.

“Take out the essentials and see that it doesn’t become a short film. It’s a separate art that I’m already too old a fox to learn.”

Supervisor orders the next white wine on ice and says that filmmaking is a competition where you have to beat yourself.

How does he feel this time went?

“On my modest level, I succeeded.”

And what’s on the program during the rest of the year?

“I stare at the wall and I look like an idiot.”