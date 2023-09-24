Movies | Actress Penélope Cruz does not give her children cell phones: “Read interviews with people who create technology, they know the dangers”

The Spanish star will now be seen in an Italian drama as the mother of a trans youth.

My dear mother is a family drama about secrets and liberation set in 1970s Rome. Supervisor Emanuele Crialese also tells about his own youth. Crialese is a trans man, and the main character of the film, Adri, is at least partly his self-portrait. 12-year-old Adri knows he is a boy, even if the environment doesn’t recognize it.

Adria plays an Italian Luana Giuliani and a Spanish mother Penelope Cruz.

“Films aren’t made to change the world, but I’m happy if they start conversations and raise issues,” says Cruz.

The central theme is how trans young Adri seeks acceptance – sometimes aggressively, sometimes through negotiation.

“He’s looking for his identity and on that journey he has time to hope that the aliens will take him away,” Cruz describes.

“Growing pains and the feeling of being outside are recognizable to everyone.”

Topics include domestic violence. The businessman father of the family tries to control others by force.

“How can one person bear such a great burden: keep such a secret and raise their children at the same time? The complexity of the role was one of the reasons why I really wanted to do this film.”

Criales tells about family secrets in a truthful and balanced way, according to Cruz.

“The children’s point of view is also important. They have their own ways of pretending that everything is fine.”

Cruz says he practiced with the film’s child actors for weeks before filming. The children came to Madrid to see him.

“Since I had my first child, I have reduced the amount of work. Now I only want to make one film a year,” says Cruz.

The family issue partly explains why Cruz has not been seen in Hollywood roles anymore.

“I want to film in my hometown, Madrid, if possible. In recent years, I’ve been able to stick to it pretty well.”

Luana Giuliani plays 12-year-old Adria and Cruz her mother in the movie My Dear Mother.

In the movie the shared fantasies of mother and children bring security. Cruz does liven up in one scene an Italian singer as Raffaella Carrà. In the 1970s and 1980s, Carrà was an extremely popular television performer, and in the home of cinema she is admired as an unattainable glamor figure.

“As a child, I knew all his songs and imitated his dances, which I had seen on TV. He was an idol,” Cruz describes.

“We would have liked him to see the film and we even asked him to shoot, but Carrà died during the production. We didn’t know he was sick.”

Self-confessed feminist Cruz credits her parents for her social awareness. They were only in their twenties when Penélope was born.

“I’m grateful for the freedom we were brought up with,” says Cruz.

His thinking has also been shaped by a long collaboration with a director by Pedro Almodovar with.

“Every time I read Pedro’s interviews where he talks about politics, I ask myself why this man is not the president of Spain.”

But it’s not possible to talk politics with Cruz.

“Unfortunately, I can’t start because I would never know how to stop,” Cruz says with a laugh.

My dear mother is also a nostalgic film. Although it describes a more conservative society than today, there is something eerily real and inclusive in the world.

Cruz gives an example: when listening to music from records, you had to get up, put the vinyl in the player and put the needle in place.

“Now the song plays in a second. No need to concentrate.”

According to Cruz, the development steps deserve a closer look and challenge.

“Read interviews with people who create technology. They don’t give smartphones to their own children. They know the dangers.”

And neither will Cruz. Her children are 10 and 12 years old.

“I couldn’t even imagine it. Smartphones are not suitable for children.”

The responsibility is definitely the parents’, Cruz emphasizes.

“There is no explanation that everyone else has too. A 12-year-old doesn’t get anything from social media that would support mental health.”

Yet one thing in the lives of today’s youth really worries Cruz.

“When I was that age myself, we had time to get bored, and that’s when the imagination runs wild. Nowadays, it’s up to the parents whether the child ever gets bored”, he reflects.

“If the imagination is not given that power, creativity will not be born.”