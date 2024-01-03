Movies | Actress Alma Pöysti talks to the prestigious Vanity Fair magazine about the shyness of Finns

Vanity Fair magazine's podcast praises the movie Dead Leaves as fresh, funny and honest.

Actor Alma Pöysti has been visited by a prestigious American magazine Vanity Fair in the film industry Little Gold Men on the podcast.

In the interview, Pöysti talks about, for example, his Golden Globe nomination and his work as a director Aki Kaurismäki with Dead leaves in the movie.

The podcast praises the film as fresh, funny and honest. It is also praised for its compactness. Dead leaves is only 81 minutes long.

For Vanity Fair Pöysti says that he is taken and surprised by his Golden Globe nomination.

Pöysti is nominated for the best actress award in the category of musical and comedy films. Actors are also nominated in the same category Fantasy Barrino, Jennifer Lawrence, Natalia Portman, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone.

“I didn't even understand what was happening. I heard someone say that the movie [Kuolleet lehdet] is a Golden Globe nominee, but I didn't realize that I myself was nominated”, Pöysti said in the podcast.

Pöysti says in his interview that the sparse dialogue in Kaurismäki's films is proof that he trusts his audience.

“Finns are notoriously shy, and we enjoy quiet moments. A lot happens in those moments. There is a lot of unspoken dialogue”, Pöysti describes.

Golden Globe awards will be presented at a gala held in Los Angeles on January 7.

Dead leaves -the film's possible Oscar nomination will be determined on January 23.