Movies | Actor Kevin Bacon tried to live as an ordinary person for a day: “Right from the stern”

Renowned American actress Kevin Bacon is told About the special experiment he did in the personal story of Vanity Fair magazine.

Bacon, who has been in the public eye since the 1980s, wanted to know what it would be like to live another day as an ordinary person. To this end, Bacon hired a masker to disguise him beyond recognition.

“My face is so well-known that glasses and a hat weren’t enough,” Bacon explains in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Kevin Bacon has, among other things, played memorable roles in popular films Footloose, JFK, Apollo 13 and A hold of the past. He has often been hired for the roles of a villain or otherwise morally dubious man.

Bacon has acted in so many movies that a humorous party game has even been developed about him, where it is allegedly possible to connect all Hollywood names to Kevin Bacon.

Masked Bacon used to walk around the touristy spots of Los Angeles and no one recognized him.

At first, the actor felt that he had succeeded in the experiment, but then the usualness started to wear off.

“People pushed past me and were rude, no one even said they loved me. I had to wait in line for some hellish coffee and I realized that this is absolutely awful. I want to be a celebrity again”, Bacon describes his experience sarcastically.

In the interview, Bacon says directly that as a younger actor he consciously sought publicity.

“My father was a familiar figure to many in my hometown of Philadelphia, and I saw how strangers greeted him on the street. I wanted to be at least more famous than him.”

Kevin Bacon will be seen next Ti Westin directing MaXXXine -in a horror movie.