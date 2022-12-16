Movies | Actor Kari Ketonen’s directorial debut became a surprise hit: “I wouldn’t have believed”

The wedding before the funeral will break the ghost limit of 100,000 viewers. Neuroticism can be beneficial in filmmaking, Ketonen believes.

Kari Ketonen wants to specify that he has directed before. Ketonen, known as an actor and especially as a comedy actor, has been behind the camera in TV series Ketonen & Myllyrinne mixed Credit officer.

Romantic drama comedy The wedding before the funeral is, however, his first film direction and therefore a leap into something new. It has been one of the few successful domestic films of the fall.

“I didn’t think it would get so many viewers,” says Ketonen.

“Not because I didn’t believe in the movie, but because I knew how crowded this autumn is in cinemas.”

Came to the big screen in September The wedding before the funeral can break the ghost mark of 100,000 viewers during the Christmas season. Now we are still four thousand away. The domestic premieres of the year are just above Mind blowing three, Super guinea pig second and Klaus Härön My dear sea captain.

What is said about the film is still more important than the numbers. Ketonen says that he was delighted by the compliments of his colleagues and the feedback from the audience.

“When I hear the description that I laughed, I cried, I laughed and I cried, all I can think is good.”

“ A thorough understanding of acting is an invaluable aid in filmmaking.

You’re crying related to the film’s story. Iina Kuustonen plays a wedding planner who receives an inconsolable cancer diagnosis from the doctor. Antti Luusuaniemi the socially restricted man he plays gets into a strange spin, but no one means any harm.

Ketonen characterizes making a comedy about death as a precise game.

“If the main character sees the back wall pretty much from the beginning, we can’t go full on tragedy because we’d lose the comedy, and we can’t go with comedy because we’d lose the tragedy.”

It is essential to get the Actors to remain relaxed within the scenes. Ketonen found he wanted less drama.

“If you don’t aim for unrestrained comedy or the painfulness of the drama, you can achieve the feeling that the characters carry their crosses upright.”

Then the download is transferred to the viewer. Filmmaking is an alchemy of emotions, where a thorough understanding of acting is an invaluable aid.

“The viewer has an emotional need to vent with laughter or tears if the story is interesting. The attraction of the story requires that the characters are believable and that their emotions are not over-demonstrated.”

The wedding planner played by Iina Kuustonen receives a cancer diagnosis from the doctor in the movie Wedding before the funeral.

I’m keto directing is very stressful due to the overall responsibility and the filming is like squeezing the frontal vein, when there is always too little time. No wonder he hasn’t had a long-term, determined plan to become a director. He has guided when asked.

“In this life, I’ve tried to say yes to scary things as well.”

The wedding before the funeral project had been developed by the Yellow Film company. Leo Viirret had drafted the manuscript. Producer Marko Talli and Luusuaniemi of Nelonen Media, who financed the film, and who was also to play the male lead, asked Keto.

“When it was pushed, I thought it would be good if I had directed even one feature film,” says Ketonen.

“The ball was thrown in September and filmed in February. It’s good that you didn’t have time to get more excited.”

Before filming, he and Viirret went through the script. Ketos already has a lot of experience in screenwriting, among other things About the creditor. It was a significant help in directing, also in terms of self-knowledge.

“I am very neurotic. I see threats and mistakes everywhere,” says Ketonen.

He describes neuroticism as naturally making life harder than it needs to be.

“But it can be a tool. Screenwriting, in particular, is about fixing problems, and you can only fix the problem once you have noticed it.”

Kari Ketonen is not the only actor who has become a director of feature films in recent years. Pamela Tolan from the first born Swingers is four years, and Tola’s latest direction, a drama comedy A ridiculously stupid ideais coming to theaters in January.

Ketonen and Tola have acted together the heroes of the Arctic Circle -films, and the fourth of them is coming to the premiere before Christmas. They even have scenes in common.

Coincidentally, Tola’s new film is playing the lead role Alina Tomnikovawho originally brought the idea to the Yellow Film company that The wedding before the funeral developed.

“We have such small districts in Finland,” says Ketonen.

It premiered in autumn 2022 Gimmick!-film directed by Anna Paavilainen has first made a career as an actor. Also Pihla Viitala has been making his long debut directorial for years, which is in the form of a follow-up documentary.

