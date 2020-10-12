Movies About 360 people are coming to the Jussi gala on Wednesday, according to Hus, events for more than 20 people should not be held

Fewer people have been invited to the celebration at the Helsinki Cable Factory.

Jussi Awards will be distributed on Wednesday evening at the Helsinki Cable Factory despite the accelerated coronavirus situation. About 360 people are coming to the scene.

Jussi is shared by the Filmiaura Association, which consists of filmmakers and other professionals in the field. It was due to hold a gala in the spring, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus situation.

The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) currently recommends a limit of twenty people for public events. According to the recommendations of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Ministry of Education and Culture, public events for more than 50 people can be held indoors in October, provided that their safety can be ensured.

Film auraThe association says that for safety reasons, the awards are now celebrated differently than before.

“It’s the only option to hold a party that has a precise framework within which to go,” says the vice president of the association. Minna Lampolahti.

“We have been monitoring the situation throughout the spring, summer and autumn. In September, we asked the membership if they wanted to celebrate Jusse. Different scenarios have been considered. ”

“In September, when there was an annual meeting, discussions were held with the membership present. Of course, then the world was a little different, there was no information yet on the scale in October. ”

I’m celebrating the number of people invited has therefore been considered lower than usual. Most of the guests are candidates, representatives of candidate companies and partners. For example, fewer suppliers are being recruited.

“We require that no one comes to the event, of course, ill,” Lampolahti says.

“We are aware that there is a risk. That’s why there are safety instructions. ”

For guests instructions for party security arrangements have been given in advance. You can also arrive at the stage in two different doors from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The use of face masks is mandatory when entering and leaving the event. The organizers recommend the use of face masks anyway.

According to Lampolahti, handcuffs have been placed on the tables and each table has also been assigned its own toilet to avoid toilet queues. Therefore, there are also more toilets than usual.

The ballroom tables are placed at safety intervals. Only candidates and pre-arranged persons may go on the red carpet for filming.

“We have also asked not to hug or shake other guests. We have recommended the use of a corona flasher. ”

Lampolahti says for security reasons, there are no hives or extensions this year.

There will be no traditional cocktail party and the event will end immediately after the end of MTV3’s television broadcast.