Movies | A well-known Ukrainian director came under fire from the Russians – the helmet camera accidentally filmed everything

Karlovy Vary

Last on June 17 in the vicinity of Zaporizhia, on the front of the Dnieper River, Lt. Oleh Sentsovin the armored vehicle was damaged by Russian fire. He took cover in the trench and began to check his equipment.

At the same time, he accidentally activated his helmet camera.

The camera filmed in the trench in the morning for about an hour and a half until its battery ran out. A film was born from that material Real.

The film recently had its world premiere at the Czech Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Oleh Sentsov posed for a photographer in November 2022 in Kyiv in the room he shares with other members of his unit.

Before war Sentsov was one of Ukraine’s most famous filmmakers. In the press materials, he notes that Real can’t be called a documentary, or even a film at all, but it is a documentary – a recording – of one part of the battle.

“Our counterattack was underway, which unfortunately did not succeed very well. I didn’t watch the material until half a year later. At first I thought about deleting it, but my producer Denis Ivanov thought that it might still interest the public,” says Sentsov.

Real it’s not easy to watch, even though it doesn’t directly show the brutalities of war. Because Sentsov didn’t even know he was filming. The camera shows what is happening, often the walls and bottom of the trench.

Sometimes soldiers are glimpsed in the pictures. Shots and explosions can sometimes be heard from outside the picture.

The little that can be made out of the events can be heard from the soundtrack, from radio conversations in which group leader Sentsov tries to get his trapped comrades evacuated or help: ammunition, water, ammunition and support troops.

Real (real) was the code name of the beleaguered team, but it fits perfectly as the name of the film.

Director Oleh Sentsov and his wife Verorika Velch in Karlovy Vary in July 2024.

Boring the repetition assures the authenticity of the situation, if it is not otherwise clear. Raw material starts and ends in the middle of everything.

It is hard to imagine a more reduced film. We are far from the pace of war movies.

Sentsov also says that the plots of traditional war films rarely have anything to do with the reality of war, although the best ones can tell about it. At least Real shows things in a completely different way than they do.

“I came to photograph a heavy battle. I decided that Real published because I want the war to be talked about. I’m trying to keep it up. And the material does not reveal military secrets.”

In the end credits Real is dedicated to the 22 Ukrainian comrades of Sentsov who died in the battle it depicts.

Oleh Setsov on trial in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, 2015. Russian authorities arrested Sentsov and charged him in May 2014 with planning to carry out attacks in Crimea, but his supporters say the charge was politically motivated, according to local media

Oleh from Sentsov (b. 1976) became world famous more widely as a political prisoner than as a film director.

In 2015, a Russian military court sentenced Sentsov to 20 years in prison for organizing terrorist attacks in Crimea.

Russia had occupied Crimea the previous year. Sentsov was born there in the city of Simferopol.

“After 2014, war could not be avoided. Putin decided that Ukraine must not be independent and chose a direction.”

The occupation and arrest of Crimea prevented Sentsov’s second feature film Rhino descriptions. It finally premiered in 2021, seven years later.

Instead of making a film, Sentsov participated in the Euromaidan protests and delivered food and equipment to Ukrainian soldiers isolated in bases in Crimea.

Sentsov’s charges were considered fabricated in Ukraine and widely elsewhere. During his imprisonment in Siberia, Sentsov received the EU’s Sakharov Prize.

He was on hunger strike for 145 days, but wrote and directed a film in prison Numbers (2019). Freedom came in the prisoner exchange in 2019.

“ “They couldn’t understand what they had done wrong. They really believed Putin’s claims.”

War is therefore personal to Sentsov in many ways and he freely admits it. But he emphasizes that war is also a much broader issue.

“After I was released, I went around Europe for a long time talking about the situation. Putin is cruel in the same way Hitler, lives in his own head and believes in his own world. It was obvious that he is not only an enemy of Ukraine, but it was not believed.”

Sentsov signed up for service in 2022 at the beginning of the war. He doesn’t hide that Real and performing with it in Karlovy Vary are for him part of the war effort.

“The war will last longer than anyone expected. No one knows how it will end. It is clear that Putin is out to destroy Ukraine. That’s why we fight until the end. It is also clear that we cannot do without help.”

“Perhaps the war could be ended if Putin was no longer there. But he doesn’t fight alone. Putin has supporters around him, just like Hitler had.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi welcomes film director Oleh Sentsov, jailed in Russia on terrorism charges, at Borispil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine in September 2019. The Ukrainian prisoners arrived in Kyiv following a Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange.

All in the middle, Sentsov tries to approach warfare humanely. He says enemies would rather be captured than killed if given the choice.

Sentsov tells a story about one of his experiences. His group captured six Russians who had become separated in their own small grove.

“During the interrogations, their officer asked what we were going to do to them. I said we will take them to jail because they are terrorists. They were totally amazed, they couldn’t understand what wrong they had done. That was interesting. They really believed Putin’s claims.”

Sentsov is not cruel to his enemies, although he says that he has been involved in many other heavy battles Real’s alongside. He is also patient with his own.

“I think it is the duty of all Ukrainians to defend their country. That’s why I’m in the fights. Many have reasons not to participate. I don’t think they can be forced. No one is useful at the front if forced.”

Karlovy Vary the festival is the largest and most important film event in the former socialist Europe, which was organized last week, now for the 58th time. It is located in a picturesque bohemian spa town in a valley between green slopes.

Sentsov looks longingly at the landscape from the window and answers a stupid question about how he feels now: “It’s much better here than in the trenches”.

Sentsov was only on a short vacation in Karlovy Vary. Now he must be at the front again.