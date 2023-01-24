Movies | A US film website highlighted the Finnish film – it made it to the list of the best horror films

The film Pahanhautoja has gained fame abroad as well. Now the film has been noticed by the website Rotten Tomatoes.

American movie website Rotten Tomatoes has chosen Finnish Evil graves(Hatching) to number ten on the list of the best horror movies of 2022. There are currently a total of 95 films on the list.

Rotten Tomatoes praises the director of Pahanhautoja Hanna Bergholmia as a “bright new talent”. The movie is written by Ilja Rautsiand will be seen in the lead role Siiri Solalinna.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, 92 percent of critics who saw Undertaker liked what they saw. Last year’s best horror film on the site Hellbender’s the corresponding figure is 97 percent. Exactly zero percent liked the last film on the list.

Evil graves had its world premiere a year ago at the Sundance Film Festival in the United States. The Finnish film received a lot of attention immediately after its premiere and many critics praised it. In particular, 12-year-old Solalinna, seen in the lead role as Tinja, received praise.

Read more: The Finnish horror film premiered at Sundance, and now it’s receiving praise from critics: “Genius, period”

British film magazine Screendaily described the film as bold and captivating. Solalinna’s debut role was praised as dazzling, and Rautsi’s script as sensitive and authentic.

The Hollywood Reporter according to Pahanhautoja offers “an enchanting window into the psychological and emotional minefield of preadolescence”.

Variety on the other hand, praised Solalinna’s “fearless performance” and praised the film’s atmosphere as expertly calibrated.

Movie tells about young Tinja (Solalinna), who tries to fulfill her demanding mother (Sophia Heikkilä) with the success of the dream in the balance beam. Tinja’s mother presents her talented daughter and her idyllically happy family life to the world in her video blog.

However, Tinja’s life is filled with compulsively pleasing her mother. In order to earn her mother’s love, Tinja hides all her negative feelings from her. One night, Tinja finds a strange bird’s egg. She hides the egg in her room and incubates it secretly under her blanket until something hatches that shocks everyone. A perfect home turns into a scene of horror.