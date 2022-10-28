Movies | A Ukrainian director may make a Hollywood film in Finland, starring Alexander Skarsgård

Myroslav Slabošpytskyi fled the war in Ukraine – and is now attached to direct Darren Aronofsky’s film The Tiger. A snowy forest suitable for a movie could very well be found in Finland.

Ukrainian director Myroslav Slabošpytskyi answers a Zoom call from Vienna, where he fled the war from Kiev in the early months of the war.

He and his wife had listened to missiles and explosions, kept track of closed roads and wondered how and how long it would take to get out of Kiev.

“I was sure that Europe would not support us, when it did not support us at the beginning of the 20th century or during the occupation of Crimea, and I was sure that Russia would take over Kiev,” Slabošpytskyi tells HS.

He wouldn’t have been a fighter for health reasons, Slabošpytskyi says, but he had to wait for weeks for papers that would allow him to leave the country. (“Quite legally, I didn’t bribe anyone!” he adds.)

He packed his wife, mother and cat into the car and reached Austria after 14 hours. The relief is still visible in his being.

Myroslav Slabošpytskyi became known for the film he directed and wrote Tribe (2014). All the dialogue in the film was in sign language, and the film was not subtitled. As an adult, the director who grew up next door to a boarding school for the deaf had realized how interesting a sign language film would be close to silent films and their way of acting, says Slabošpytskyi.

The film will be shown on Saturday at Kino Regina.

The film Heimo was completed in 2014. It was the director’s first feature film.

“All directors always say that they make their films for the big screen,” says Slabošpytskyi. “And that’s not always true, a phone or a laptop is just fine. And maybe I should say that Tribe it’s worth watching on DVD to help my Finnish distributor, but I’m really happy that you can watch it on the big screen!”

Tribe was not only Slabošpytskyi’s first feature film, but also significant in other ways.

“It completely changed my life,” he says. “In so many ways.”

Thanks to that, he got an agent and a manager, which opened up a completely different job market for him – in effect, the opportunity to make English-language films.

The film premiered in Cannes and was awarded at numerous film festivals. It was also seen by the director-producer at the Toronto Film Festival Darren Aronofskywhich is known, for example, for its films Soul fair of dreams and Black Swan.

One one thing led to another, and now Slabošpytskyi is attached to direct the Aronofsky-produced film The Tigerstarring Alexander Skarsgård.

Slabošpytskyi seems palpably enthusiastic about his project. He can’t wait for the shoot. The goal is to start this winter.

The film is based on by John Vaillant to the book from 2010. It tells about a group that protects endangered tigers from poachers and loggers in Siberia in the 1990s. The film follows group leader Vanzin (Skarsgård) who faces a moral dilemma when he is sent to kill a tiger that killed a poacher in self-defense.

“Alexander is amazing,” says Slabošpytskyi. “He’s an American movie star on the one hand and a European on the other, he’s great and very talented and… very tall,” she says, laughing.

Description from the snowy Russian forest leads to a particularly interesting question for Finns: when the Ukrainian director’s Hollywood film is currently not being shot in Russia for understandable reasons, is there any truth to the rumors that the film would be shot in Finland?

Slabošpytskyi looks like a vellum.

“It’s a shame that we’re talking now and not in a couple of weeks,” he says. “Then maybe I could tell more.”

Right now, he neither confirms nor denies the matter – in principle. Instead, he says that he has friends in Finland, and that he really loves Finland and especially the nature of Lapland, and that in recent months he has watched a lot of Finnish films and had many Skype calls with his collaborators.

“And well, the movie takes place in a snowy forest,” he says and grins.

So let’s see how it goes.

I’m asking From Slabošpytskyi, is he going to move to Hollywood a bit like that Igor Stravinsky, Fritz Lang, Thomas Mann, Otto Preminger and Bertolt Brecht and other Jewish intellectuals and artists during World War II.

“Mann and his colleagues fled the fascist regime, I am fleeing the war,” Slabošpytskyi says. “If we…” he begins. “When we beat Russia, Ukraine will definitely be different, it will be better. Sure, we still criticize our government, but… well. I am in constant contact with my Ukrainian friends. I am sure that I will always be a part of the Ukrainian film fraternity.”

Myroslav Slabošpytsky’s Heimo (2014) will be shown at Kino Regina on October 29. The director is there via remote connection and answers the audience’s questions. Additional information: kavi.fi

Read more: HS met the king of the jungle – Alexander Skarsgård’s journey from Stockholm to Tarzan