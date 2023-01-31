Movies | A top photographer had to die of an overdose: That started the fight against the dirty pharmaceutical industry

Documentary writer Laura Poitras tells about photo artist Nan Goldin’s fight against the dirty pharmaceutical industry.

Aids sick friends, drugs, sex, smoking arms, cute kids. American photographer By Nan Gold has created an entire style trend by following and photographing his loved ones intimately and honestly.

Now Goldin himself is an award-winning documentary director By Laura Poitras latest work All the Beauty and the Bloodshed protagonist.

The opioid crisis is America’s worst drug epidemic. Between 1999 and 2016, at least 450,000 people died due to the use of painkillers. The most lethal was the drug Oxycontin, manufactured by Purdue Pharma, a company owned by the Sackler family.

Unlike other drugs, many people fell into opioids when they were prescribed them as a medicine quite legally. The same thing happened to Goldin in 2014 when he had wrist surgery. The artist, who had used drugs before, was immediately hooked and barely survived his addiction and one overdose.

Nan Goldin (left) and Laura Poitras appeared together at the Venice Film Festival, where All the Beauty and the Bloodshed won the top prize.

Sinking rich The Sacklers were well-known patrons who financed important art museums. After getting back on his feet, Goldin started campaigning against the family. He became the face of a civil movement demanding that museums sever their ties to the Sacklers and remove the family’s name from their walls.

“Nan had already been filming herself for a year and a half when she asked me to join. It was important to work with him very closely because this was his project and the film is also about his art,” says Poitras.

After his documentaries about the world-changing data leaks, Poitras now follows a campaign that at first seems like Don Quixote’s battle against windmills.

By Nan Gold rose from New York’s underground culture to fame in the 1980s with images that spoke about the gay community. He became an activist already during the AIDS epidemic.

Picnic on the Esplanade, Boston 1973.

Self portrait with scratched back after sex, London 1978.

Nan and Brian in bed, NYC 1983.

Goldin has also made works related to the opioid crisis, of which the two were recently spotted in Stockholm. The Sirens (2019–2020) is a video collage depicting the euphoria of drugs, while Memory Lost (2019–2021) examines Goldin’s experience with opioid addiction.

Poitras interviewed Goldin no less than 20 times. The interviews heard on the audio tape provide the framework for the film, which also tells about Goldin’s life and art.

“I make political documentaries, but they are also intimate. Nani’s interviews also had to include the atmosphere and not just repeat things. His way of working intimately with people is a role model for many documentary filmmakers,” says Poitras.

“But with a camera, I would never have gotten as close from our interviews as with voice alone.”

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed indeed, it is a masterpiece in combining sound and images, when Nan Goldin’s hoarse voice opens up the artist’s thoughts and life story in the background of both her own works and dramatic protest sections. In September, the film won the Venice Film Festival’s main prize as the second documentary in the festival’s 79 years, and the film is also nominated for an Oscar. In Finland, it will be presented by the Docpoint festival before the commercial premiere, which is on February 10.

Laura Poitras on the other hand, is known especially for the documentary Citizenfour (2014), for which he received an Oscar. The movie, reminiscent of a spy thriller, tells the story About Edward Snowdenwhose data leak exposed the US global surveillance apparatus.

The next document Risk (2016) describes the head of Wikileaks Julian Assange. Poitras has gotten close to his subjects in both. Civic activism and the politics of artistic work unite the artist Nan Goldin in a thematic continuation of information leakers.

Poitras (b. 1964) says that he wanted to be a chef when he was young. He worked for years at the famous French restaurant L’Espalier in his hometown of Boston.

Poitras got to know Goldin’s work when he went to San Francisco to study art. The studies also included experimental film.

“Everyone knows Goldin’s photographs, but he also renewed the film narrative. Many filmmakers have studied his work,” notes Poitras.

Laura Poitras says that she did not want to announce in advance that she was involved in the campaign against the Sacklers, so that they could work in peace. “Often the Sacklers try to intimidate when someone is doing something to them. It is no longer useful when the film or book is finished and published.”

The first long documentary was created when his friend Linda Bryant suggested Olde Town East, a suburb of Columbus, where mostly black people lived, as the subject. White gays started buying apartments there. A documentary directed by friends together Flag Wars (2003) tells about the encounter between two discriminated groups.

“We thought we’d shoot it in one summer, but it took four years. We didn’t know what we were doing, but I learned how to film and record. I also learned the ethics of documentary filmmaking. Actually, I’ve been making films the same way ever since,” says Poitras.

“Unfortunately, we proved that being discriminated against did not unite communities.”

Billions the Sacklers, who made money from opioids, have been called America’s most depraved family and the worst drug dealers of all time. They have not shied away from spending their money on litigation to intimidate their critics.

For example, in 2017, who wrote an essay about Sacklers in the New Yorker magazine Patrick Radden Keefe received threats from family lawyers.

For Poitras difficulties with the authorities are familiar. His journey has been interrupted dozens of times at the borders of different countries. He has even been on the terrorist watch list.

When Poitras was in Iraq filming a documentary My Country, My Country (2006), he did not stay in the controlled green zone. The Abu Ghraib prison torture scandal happened at the same time and Poitras was able to film there as well.

“I became a terrorist suspect because I was seen with a camera outside the green zone. I talk about the case because it shows that America is not as special and free as we usually think and we ourselves like to think. Revealing it is one of the central goals of my work.”

Last year, for example, Iran imprisoned filmmakers such as Jafar Panahi and by Mohammad Rasoulof. According to Poitras, the United States is not as far from it as one might think. There, too, many are subjected to surveillance. The mythical freedom of the USA began to crumble after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

“Journalism collapsed and started repeating the administration’s message. For example, when torture was legalized, the news never used the correct term for it, but instead talked about enhanced interrogation”, says Poitras.

Citizenfour-documentary, Poitras had to act like a secret agent. He says that he was also worried about his own safety after that. While making the documentary, Poitras even limited meeting his friends and did not carry a cell phone with him.

“I don’t think about it anymore. I’m not going to be actively afraid, but I’m not naive either. They won’t forget.”

Fortunately, the work has brought results.

“Without the attention the film received, the administration could have dictated how Snowden is reported, as happened to the leaker of material to Wikileaks For Chelsea Manning. They exposed US imperialism and made the world understand the dangers of state control,” says the award-winning documentarian.

“The United States wants to accuse Assange of espionage. It’s dangerous if it succeeds. On the same basis, you could accuse me or any journalist of publishing correct information. It is a clear threat to the freedom of journalism. Data leaks, on the other hand, are very important to it.”

In three in his last film, Poitras portrayed activists, but emphasizes that he is not one of them. He doesn’t really want to be a journalist, even though he follows the principles of journalism, for example in the correctness of the information.

“I think a film about a political topic doesn’t work if it doesn’t stand on its own, tell the story as a whole. The difficulty is not in the subject but in making the film. It’s art. So I’m a maker of political films, but my medium is the art of cinema.”

After great power politics and wars All the Beauty and the Bloodshed takes place above all in the worlds of art but also the pharmaceutical industry. Both should do people good. In the film, both are revealed to be dirty.

The Sacklers were shamed by Goldin’s campaign and Poitras’ film, but in 20 years they have not been prosecuted, despite evidence Poitras says of their criminal involvement in the opioid crisis. The Sacklers have settled the lawsuits for money.

“It is, of course, dark that the art world was used to launder the blood money and image of the pharmaceutical business. But I would separate the artists and the art world. The work of artists is essential to society and this film celebrates the artist. Nan was one of the few who stood up against injustice. That’s why I made this film.”

