Movies | A Russian film company released a restored version of the movie Borrowing Sticks

Russian a high-resolution version has been produced at the state-owned film company Mosfilm Borrowing matches – from the classic, says the film company release.

The film is based on Maiju Lassila’s novel of the same name. The film, created as a Finnish-Soviet collaboration, is from 1980.

Two versions of the film have been made: in Finnish and in Russian.

The year 1980 Borrowing matches remained the Finnish director Risto Orkon as the last directorial work and at the same time the last feature film of the Suomi-Filmi company. The second director of the film, a Soviet Leonid Gaidain the peculiar interpretation of an old Finnish comedy was considered successful.

The previous Finnish-language film is from 1938.

The premieres of the films were in Helsinki at the city’s largest cinema Ritz in March 1980 and in Moscow on September 22 of the same year. In Russia, the film gathered 34.3 million viewers.

Now the film is available to watch online: it was released on the official YouTube channel of the film studio in high-resolution 4K format.

During the restoration, the film was color corrected, among other things. It also had defects and scratches removed with the help of computer cleaning and image stabilization. Finally, the returned sound and image were combined.

Mosfilm practice restoration of film classics in cooperation with the Russian State Film Fund.

In 2023, restored, a musical comedy was presented Aibolit-66 (1966), drama Fox Hunt (1980) and Scarlet Sails (1961).

Films restored by Mosfilm have been shown at many major international film festivals, such as the Internationale Filmfestspiele in Berlin. The company also organizes retrospective shows and screenings in Russia and other countries.

Mosfilm says in the press release that it will pay for the renovation work itself without funding from the state or a sponsor.

Correction 20.4. 18:55: The 1980 film was co-directed by Risto Orko and Leonid Gaidai. Added to the text the information that preceded it Borrowing matches -film is from 1938.