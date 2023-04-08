Movies | A new Star Wars film is coming, directed by a woman for the first time

There are as many as three new Star Wars movies in the works.

Star Wars -universe expands again, head of the production company Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy said Friday at the Star Wars Celebration fan event in London.

Currently, there are even three new ones in production Star Wars -film, the first of which is directed by a Pakistani Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Obaid-Chinoy is the first woman and non-white person to direct a Star Wars film. Responsible for the script Steven Knight and the main character will be seen from the previous trilogy Daisy Ridley.

The story of the film continues from where it was released in 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remained. The project’s completion or publication time was not announced at the event.

Daisy Ridley (right) returns to the Star Wars universe. Image from the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Film magazine Deadline snuck up on Obaid-Chinoy from the director’s job already last Octoberwhen the new Star Wars was still a “secret” project. At the time, the screenwriter was said to be Damon Lindelofbut Variety– magazine, he left the production in February and was replaced by Knight.

Star Wars productions have been windy in recent years. Blanks and makers of new projects have come and gone: in 2020, Kennedy announced that Patty Jenkins guide Star Wars: Rogue Squadron -titled movie, which would be released in December 2023. The project stood for years, and last September it was shelved for good.

The same happened to the unnamed For the Star Wars film, which was announced as the producer of the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige in 2019. According to Variety’s sources, the project was shelved last year.

Obaid-Chinoy in addition to directing, two ongoing Star Wars are guiding James Mangold and Dave Filoni. Mangold has directed the future Indiana Jones -film and was produced by Filoni To Star Wars based on The Mandalorian series.

In addition, there is a series in production for the Disney+ service next year The Acolytewhich features the Finnish actor who played Chewbacca in the previous Star Wars films Joonas Suotamo.

Suotamo and the other stars of the series were announced on Friday at the Star Wars Celebration fan event, from which pictures were released on the official website of the Star Wars universe Instagramaccount (Suotamo on the right side of the first picture):