Movies | A movie is being made about Elon Musk, directed by Darren Aronofsky

The biographical film about Elon Musk is based on the biography published in September.

Tech Billionaire About Elon Musk a biopic is in the works. of Variety according to the information, he has promised to become a director Darren Aronofsky and the film is produced by the prestigious indie production company A24.

The script is based on by Walter Isaacson by Elon Musk, published in September to the biography. Isaacson’s Steve Jobs biography was also used as the basis for the 2015 film of the same name.

According to Variety, film studios were competing fiercely for the film rights to Isaacson’s book. Aronofsky is known for dark psychological films with surreal and melodramatic elements. His movie The Whale competed for the title of best film at last year’s Oscars.

Aronofsky was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director for the film Black Swan (2010). He has also directed films Soul fair of dreams (2000), The Wrestler – a wrestler (2008) and Mother! (2017)

Musk himself commented on the news on the messaging service X on Friday: “I’m glad that Darren is doing it. He is one of the best.”