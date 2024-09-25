Movies | A comment from a viewer from Helsinki revealed a harsh view of “countrymen” – Anna Brotkin tells why you should leave your own bubble

Anna Brotkin was afraid of being trapped in the Helsinki bubble. That’s why he decided to make a slapstick comedy set in Seinäjoki’s Tango Market, where there is no waving of knives or laughing at buffoons.

OFäky got a screenwriter Anna Brotkin to sensitize.

The opening dances of the Seinäjoki Tango market were about to start at the local trotting center. July 2022 had been colder than usual, but Brotkin noticed something warming on the dance floor.

The tango of great emotions was refreshing. People rocked their cheeks against each other, but no words were exchanged.