Movies | A 50 million euro film should be shot in Kainuu’s “Kajawood” – financiers and production company are not disclosed, studios do not have funding permission

While Kajawood’s speeches have been great, Mikko Kodisoja has already built a technologically advanced studio in Helsinki.

40–50 million euros. That’s how much a fashion designer allegedly pays About Karl Lagerfeld a narrative film that should be shot and produced mostly in Sotkamo Kainuu, the studio village in Kajawood.

They talked about it, among other things Talouselämä magazine and Evening newspaper last year.

The matter came up again in February, when Kainuu Sanomat toldthat “at Kajawood Studios, the biggest film in Finnish film history to be shot in Finland will be filmed Carl“.

The news is interesting, because two other films by the people behind Kajawood have been expensive by Finnish standards, although only a fraction of the price of the Karl film.

The second film was pitted in an absolutely exceptional way, and the second film is badly overdue. In addition, the directors have not even been able to get in touch with Kajawood’s producer duo properly.

Last Karli’s budget, as reported in If the financiers of the film were mostly Finns, it would be by far the most expensive Finnish film Angry Birds -after the movies. Angry Birds -films were largely financed by Finland, but production took place in Canada and the United States.

“ Timo Puustinen, the operational director of Kajawood studios and co-owner, does not tell STT anything about the subject, but invokes non-disclosure agreements.

If, on the other hand, the film was mostly made with, for example, French forces and international funding, but in Finland, the matter would be worthy of great attention even then. A film with such a big budget has never been made in Finland, and apparently never in the rest of the Nordic countries either.

However, nothing is known about the financiers, just like the main production company. According to Kainuu Sanomat, the film about Lagerfeld is produced by, among others, Kajawood Studios Miika J. Norvanto and Timo Puustinen.

Puustinen, the operational manager and co-owner of Kajawood studios, does not tell STT anything about the subject, but invokes non-disclosure agreements.

In November Over got the same answer when asking for a comment from Puustisen regarding Kajawood.

Hiding behind trade secrets is understandable, but if it is claimed that the most expensive film ever shot in Finland is being made, you can’t endlessly invoke non-disclosure agreements if you ask for something concrete to support the claims.

“Why not, when it appeals to you”, Puustinen answers and laughs.

Puustinen is one of the former owners of the Jyskä Warehouse store in Jyväskylä. Tokmanni bought the store’s business at the end of last year.

Kajawood Studios’ Timo Puustinen and Miika J. Norvanto photographed in May 2022.

Woody and Kajawood’s second owner, Norvanto, is known in Finland, among other things Rendel– about producing a superhero movie through the Frozen Flame Pictures company he founded. Rendel was completed in 2017 but flopped in theatres.

Rendel the sequel was supposed to be Finland’s largest privately financed film project. In the spring of 2019, the authors had told Rendel 2’s the budget is 2.5 million euros. In recent years, the most expensive Finnish film made without the support of the Finnish Film Foundation has cost 2.4 million euros Sorjonen-film whose financiers included Yle and Netflix.

Movie director Jesse Haaja however, already regretted it in the summer of 2020 Moropackage site in the interview, that the resources were weaker than agreed, and therefore the script was not fully filmed.

“ Norvanto and Puustinen have been working on the Kajawood studio project in Sotkamo since 2017.

Last in February Haaja confirmed to STT to end his career as a director. The termination decision was related to the fact that Rendel 2 never graduated. According to Haaja, the production company Frozen Flame Pictures had not been in contact with him for about two years a year ago. Despite the missing shots, a film could have been made from the material, Haaja told STT.

It’s really extraordinary that a million-dollar film project is buried after the main shooting. In the 21st century in Finland, no Rendel 2 except that it has never happened like this.

When STT asked producer Norvanno for a comment a year ago, he did not respond to several contact attempts.

Keskisuomalainen-lehti in turn, asked Puustis for a comment a year ago, who appealed – to confidentiality regulations. He said that he could come back to the matter “in the spring”.

Let’s go back now. What For Rendel 2 really happened?

“I cannot comment,” says Puustinen.

In the year 2021 was filmed in Sotkamo The Creeps -action horror comedy, produced by Norvanto and Puustinen, production budget said to be 1.5 million euros. A French-American actor with a long career had been cast in the lead role Christopher Lambert.

In February of last year, Keskisuomalainen said that the film will probably premiere last Christmas, also a year late from the original schedule. Did not get.

STT asked by The Creeps from the screenwriter and director Marko from Mäkilaakso, what is the situation of the movie. He could not say when the film will be completed or released.

According to Mäkilaakso, communication with the producers regarding the film’s post-production has so far been minimal. However, there has been talk that post-production could be properly started during this year.

“I hope this will also happen,” Mäkilaakso tells STT.

The Creeps starring Christopher Lambert was filmed in Sotkamo 2021, but the film is still not finished.

If films with an alleged budget of 1.5-2.5 million euros are not completed or are constantly behind schedule, how can a film with an alleged budget of 40-50 million euros be taken seriously?

In addition, Kajawood’s Lagerfeld film project has quite tough international competition.

Disney is making Lagerfeld tv seriesstarring a German acting star Daniel Brühl. The production company is Gaumont, which has made, among other things, a French TV series that is super popular in the world and also praised Lupine.

Also an actor Jared Leto makes Lagerfeld biographical film, in which he plays the lead role. Leto is also producing a film together with Karl Lagerfeld’s fashion house.

The goal is to build state-of-the-art production facilities, accommodation for hundreds of people and also a five-star hotel in the area of ​​Sotkamo’s former hostess school. The goal is a production bubble that would attract Hollywood productions. The cost estimate for the project is said to be 45–50 million euros.

The schedules for the completion of the studio complex have been moved several times. Two years ago in the brochure everything was promised to be ready in December 2022.

In February of this year, Kajawood announced that it would open the first phase of the studios in March. According to Kajawood, it is a post-production unit, but its exact location was not revealed.

“ “The scale of the project, what we have seen in presentations and in different contexts, is big.”

Mightily in the story Puustinen said that “the premises will start creating effects for Hollywood productions immediately”. At the same time, he said that Kajawood would have about 200 jobs open.

About 10,000 people live in Sotkamo, and the Terrafame mine (formerly Talvivaara) is an employer in its own class. About 800 people work directly at Terrafame, and an average of 1,800 in the entire industrial area.

After Terrafame, with 200 jobs, Kajawood would be the largest, if not even the second largest, employer in the municipality.

“Yes, it is a big amount,” says the mayor of Sotkamo Mika Kilpeläinen to STT for Kajawood’s alleged 200 vacancies.

Kilpeläinen reminds that one big Hollywood movie in itself can employ thousands of people around the world, in which case 200 people at the studios in Sotkamo is not an impossibility.

“We understand that when the studio system is being developed here, it would bring several jobs here to our town, but some of the work would also be done elsewhere. The scale of the project, which we have seen in presentations and in different contexts, is large.”

What kind of have they presented plans for a studio and hotel complex worth about 50 million euros?

“The plans themselves have seemed quite believable, and they certainly have a professional awareness of what is needed. The presentations that I have personally seen have been believable. In the end, it will be realized when it is actually built,” Kilpeläinen replies.

According to Kilpeläinen, the municipality has not had to worry about it because Kajawood and its related production company Frozen Flame Pictures have taken care of their obligations for the municipality.

About 700,000 euros have already been paid for the studio space and detached house plots, and in addition, two deeds of sale await the demolition of the old buildings on the plots. The total price of the sales documents waiting to be signed is just under 800,000 euros.

The first ones the payment of land deals was delayed, however, because of the international partners, said Norvanto To Yle in 2021.

In addition to the studio complex, a completely different project, a training and competition center for snow sports, is planned for the area of ​​the hostess school. The renewed site plan for the area was approved in November of last year.

“There is accommodation construction there and an approved building permit for it. Regarding the studio buildings, building permits have not been issued, they are in the process,” says municipal manager Kilpeläinen.

He reminds that, for example, the deed of sale of the studio area written in 2021 has the usual construction obligation. After five years from signing, at least 30 percent of the construction right must have been used, otherwise there will be contract fines.

“ The only concrete information about Kajawood’s post-production unit, which will allegedly be opened in March, is the public support granted to it by the ely center.

To the same Kajawood advertises on its website: “The future of filmmaking is here! We are one of the most technologically advanced film studios in the world.”

Still in 2020 Kajawood intended to establishes a led studio in Sotkamaa. In practice, the LED studio means a virtual production wall, which can be used to create a virtual world around the actors already in the shooting phase, without the need for a green screen. Not a single picture of such has been presented, and the LED studio is no longer even mentioned on Kajawood’s website.

Instead, got rich with Supercell Mikko Kodisoja and his Fireframe production company were building An 18.5-meter-wide and five-meter-high LED light wall and a studio around it to Helsinki in 2021. The exact cost has not been disclosed, but it is known that they are talking about an investment of more than 20 million euros.

At least one movie has already been filmed with Fireframe A Rare Grand Alignmentwhose script and direction he is responsible for Cinque Lee, Spike Lee brother.

Only concrete information about Kajawood’s post-production unit allegedly opening in March is the public support granted to it by the ely center. Kainuu ely center admitted 220,500 euros for Kajawood to set up a post-production and VFX studio. The support comes partly from the European Regional Development Fund. Already through the same regional development fund supported The establishment of the Kajawood studio system.

STT tried to ask Puusti for more detailed information.

How much funding is there for the post-production unit in addition to the granted support? How much of the planned total Kajawood is the opening post-production unit? Is there still a led studio coming to Kajawood? With what money and when? You said earlier that in the post-production unit “we will start creating effects for Hollywood productions immediately”.

What is it about?

No no answer to a single question, only an appeal to “strong non-disclosure agreements”.

But what about the 200 open jobs, are they all open in Sotkamo?

“Yes, we have jobs open and we are trying as much as possible to get people here.”