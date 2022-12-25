Sunday, December 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies | 40 years ago ET, which tells about an alien creature, became a super hit – It is based on Steven Spielberg’s biggest trauma

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2022
in World Europe
0

Steven Spielberg is one of the world’s most successful filmmakers. He has won the Academy Award twice as a director (Schindler’s List, 1993, and Saving Private Ryan, 1998) and once as a producer. Picture: Universal Pictures

40 years ago, Steven Spielberg directed the film ET The Extra-Terrestrial, which unpacked the pain of his parents’ separation into a story of friendship between a young boy and an alien. He deals with the same subject in his new film, which will arrive in Finland next year.

At the age of ten I experienced something wonderful in a cinema in Helsinki.

On the big screen, a boy my age is sleeping in a yard chair with a flashlight in his hand. Then there’s a rustling sound. The boy wakes up. A stooped figure stands out from the fog. It has a big head, long arms and short legs.

See also  HS Helsinki | Jorma Railonkoski, the founder of the legendary jazz club Storyville, has died

#Movies #years #tells #alien #creature #super #hit #based #Steven #Spielbergs #biggest #trauma

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Armed men chase Americans on the Jalisco highway; are helped in Aguascalientes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result