Movies | 40 years ago ET, which tells about an alien creature, became a super hit – It is based on Steven Spielberg’s biggest trauma

Steven Spielberg is one of the world’s most successful filmmakers. He has won the Academy Award twice as a director (Schindler’s List, 1993, and Saving Private Ryan, 1998) and once as a producer.

40 years ago, Steven Spielberg directed the film ET The Extra-Terrestrial, which unpacked the pain of his parents’ separation into a story of friendship between a young boy and an alien. He deals with the same subject in his new film, which will arrive in Finland next year.

At the age of ten I experienced something wonderful in a cinema in Helsinki.

On the big screen, a boy my age is sleeping in a yard chair with a flashlight in his hand. Then there’s a rustling sound. The boy wakes up. A stooped figure stands out from the fog. It has a big head, long arms and short legs.