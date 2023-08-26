Movies | 25 years ago, Jim Carrey mesmerized the world in The Truman Show, but then something dark began to emerge

The Truman Show, released 25 years ago, is a film that predicted the rise of reality TV and criticized the influence of publicity on the human psyche and free will. It made Jim Carrey a star. After the film, he has had to endure even greater humiliations than the character he portrayed.

25 years then a movie came out that showed its genius at three minutes at the latest. In the scene, a young, cheerfully grinning man greets his neighbors and steps into his car. Suddenly, something falls from the sky and shatters into pieces on the street.

A man picks up an object. It is a large studio lamp. On the side it says Sirius, which is the name of the brightest star in our starry sky.

The man looks confusedly at the blue sky.

What the hell, the man seems to be thinking.

Of that from a moment filled with doubt, insurance clerk Truman Burbank’s journey towards his own will begins. After day number 10,909, more and more strange things start to emerge from his life. Like a woman on a bike, a man carrying a bouquet of flowers and a dented bubble wrap.

“They go around the ring. They go around the block, come back and go around again,” Truman gives his wife a crazy look in his eyes.

“Listen, I invited Rita and Marlon to a barbecue on Sunday. I’m making potato salad,” says the wife without hesitation.

Even at that stage, Truman does not know that the wife is an actress, like all the other influential people in his life.

Including co-workers, parents and best friend.

Truman Burbank, played by Carrey, thinks he lives a normal life, but in reality the city he lives in is a giant studio.

The Truman Show was not the first work in which an ordinary person finds himself involved in a scripted story, but something extraordinary by Peter Weir directing and Jim Carrey the starring story has.

One of the successful solutions is genre. Scriptwriter Andrew Niccol set a dark dystopian story in New York, but Weir wanted to make a comedy. Thus, the events were moved to the pastel-colored small town of Seahaven, where everyone knows each other. And especially Truman’s. Unknowingly, this is the biggest reality TV star on the planet.

Timing was also essential. Since the 1960s, American television had seen a few reality TV series following the lives of ordinary people, but the shocking power of the genre was still unknown at the time of Truman’s birth. Big Brother didn’t premiere in the Netherlands until the following year, and reality TV didn’t enter the mainstream until around 2000.

The filmmakers therefore succeeded in an exceptional way in picking up silent signals from the time and anticipating the future.

The third significant thing is the director’s ability to involve the movie viewer in the voyeurism. While following Truman’s quest, the viewer solves the mystery together with the main character, but stays ahead of him in the information all the time. At the same time, he has to turn the mirror himself. Would I look at that, even though I know the object of the voyeur is suffering, he has to think.

The answer is probably yes, if the respondent doesn’t start talking about Jesus.

Now, in the age of social media, another question arises: would I want to be as famous and loved as Truman, even if it means a complete loss of privacy?

It is also a question that Jim Carrey has had to solve throughout his career.

Truman has lived since he was a child without knowing that the director-producer of the show has decided the course of his life from the death of his father to the choice of his wife.

When appearing The Truman Show was a success both in terms of critics and at the box office. The film has collected at least 40 international awards and has been selected several times among the world’s best comedy films.

Critic of Helsingin Sanomat Helena Ylänen called it “almost perfect” in his assessment.

He wrote that to be shown in the film The Truman Show is “the nightmare of the age group whose childhoods were spent on the virtuous American family series of the 1950s, long before the vile soap operas, The Simpsons and shows where ordinary people go to fuck themselves. The same people who are afraid of the fragmented program stream of dozens and hundreds of channels and the ever-increasing socializing with machines”.

This is in a time before cell phone cameras, social media, the supremacy of algorithms and the breakthrough of artificial intelligence.

For Carrey the role of the manically happy but broken Truman was excellent. In his childhood, the son of a poor Canadian family always tried to make his depressed parents laugh and then ran away to his room to cry. Dark thoughts often took over my mind.

Like what happens to me if mom and dad die.

Carrey, who was diagnosed with adhd at school, was a restless student who threw together assignments quickly and then started playing pranks. Ratings dropped, but Carrey believes ADHD has also helped him in his career.

For example, role performances have become energetic.

And there is undeniably enough power in Truman Burbank as well.

Truman’s mother is played by Holland Taylor (left) and his wife by Laura Linney (left).

Carrey’s career The Truman Show raised to a new level. Even before that, he had moved into the Hollywood star category with such harmless comedies as Dumb and Dumber (1994), Ace Ventura – Pet Detective (1994), The Mask – a mask (1994) and Liar, liar (1997) but The Truman Show made the face twister a serious actor for the first time.

He started getting new kinds of roles, and Truman followed by the praised Man on the Moon (1999) as well Immaculate mind (2004).

In the process The Truman Show however, the publicity it produced stripped the actor as bare as the main character he played. Even before, Carrey had complained about the paparazzi following him everywhere, and The Truman Show after that, the life circle of the star became even smaller.

Carrey had become a public animal whose every move was watched by tireless photographers. Carrey and by Dana Vachon in the “semi-biographical” novel he wrote Memories and other stories (Bazar, 2021) Carrey fantasizes about driving the paparazzi into an electric fence.

“When the Fifth paparazzi took measurements of Carrey’s backyard fence, the Security Team raised the fence to five meters, electrified it and covered it with barbed wire. The job cost eighty-five thousand dollars, including a bribe to the city council. Jim had since come to regard the screeching and squealing of wild animals executed by the electric fence as a sad necessity, an animal sacrifice to his deity,” the book says.

Of course, the acting star has received monetary compensation for the lost privacy. Carrey has done Truman’s after twenty films, and in total it is estimated that he earned more than a hundred million dollars from them.

In the film, Ed Harris plays Christof, the director and producer of Truman’s life.

“ In teaching philosophy, the Truman Show is used as an example of awakening consciousness.

TODAY human free will is an increasingly interesting question. One of those who dealt with the topic is a historian Yuval Noel Harari. In his book Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow (Bazar, 2017) Harari introduced the concept of data religion.

According to Harar, in traditional Christianity, it is believed that God watches me and notes what I think and feel. Algorithms have taken the place of God in the data religion.

“Most people are very happy about this. Disconnecting from the data stream means for devout believers that their lives are in danger of losing meaning. What’s the point of doing or experiencing something if no one knows about it or if it doesn’t somehow contribute to the global exchange of information,” Harari writes.

Thus a Trumanian manipulative TV producer and god-figure named Christof (Ed Harris) is replaced by an algorithm in the fantasies of data scientists.

“The same thing that happened in the film on a macro level is happening today on a micro level. Everyone has their own Truman show going on these days,” Carrey is himself characterized by change.

That is, when Truman runs away from the camera at the end, the current generation rushes towards the camera in joy.

And there are many billion channels open at the same time everywhere.

Carrey appeared in the Jim and Andy documentary with a beard and spoke restlessly.

To depression prone Carrey’s own life has been a constant struggle with the public. The worst moments he experienced were probably in 2016. At that time, his female partner committed suicide shortly after the end of the relationship, and the matter ended up in court.

There was no verdict, but the court records were quoted in embarrassing detail in the news coverage. The media carefully detailed, among other things, the sexually transmitted diseases that Carrey transmitted to his former partner.

Even Truman Burbank hardly experienced a single humiliating moment.

After the turmoil that followed the tragedy, Carrey’s public statements began to become more and more peculiar.

In a documentary completed in 2017 Jim and Andy Carrey ponders his purpose so high-flying that the star’s fans worried about his mental health.

Also, encounters with the entertainment world’s crackers often produced confusing interviews.

In Carrey’s later self-analyses, the damaging effect of publicity on the psyche is often glimpsed. In a recent New York Times in the interview he said the thought of his own death gives him anxiety.

“Sometimes I’ve been really scared. I once saw a dead one on Youtube John Lennon’s lying on a stretcher and completely messed up. I realized that selfies would be taken next to my body.”

On the other hand, some have suspected that the actor’s release of disturbing stories is a way for him to entertain himself. Carrey himself has stated that his fans expect confusing behavior from him, and that’s what he offers them.

Truman syndrome is used to describe a state where the patient believes he is living in a staged artificial reality.

Quarter of a century after its appearance The Truman Show has left its mark on Western culture. Dozens of films using its theme have been made – most recently Barbie– the film pointedly referred to Truman’s world – and in medicine Truman syndrome is a condition in which the patient believes he is living in a staged artificial reality.

In the teaching of philosophy and psychology, the film is used as an example of awakening consciousness. It must be an important aspect of the film for Carrey as well, who has practiced transcendental meditation for years.

Otherwise, he considers the significance of the film significant for the rest of his life. Jim and Andy -documentary, Carry says that it helped him understand how important it is not to care about people’s expectations, to take off his monkey suit and become his own self.

“At some point in life, you have to say: I don’t care what I look like. I found a hole in the psyche and I’m going out of it,” he says, referring to the final scene of the film.

Carrey seems to at least try to live according to his teachings. She has sold her gigantic mansion in Los Angeles and said she is probably done with acting.

The increased free time is intended to be used for painting, sculpting and meditation.

“I like my quiet life,” he reasoned last year Access Hollywood in the program. “I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”