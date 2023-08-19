Movies | 18 Uuno films will be shown on Sub during the weekend

The Uuno Turhapuro films are the channel’s most watched content year after year, explains MTV’s communications expert Nanna Drummond.

If still not tired of Uuno Turhapuroo after countless TV reruns, you should watch Sub this weekend. By the night between Sunday and Monday, the channel plans to show eighteen Uuno films.

In total Vesa-Matti Loirin Between 1973 and 2004, 20 Uuno Turhapuros starring Uuno Turhapuro were made. In addition, in 1994 Uuno Turhapuro’s brother, where Loiri does not appear. You can’t see it on Sub either.

Sub’s Uuno Turhapuro shelling started on Friday Uuno’s amazing bachelor years in the countryside (1990) movie. Today, Saturday, the first Uuno Turhapuro (1973) comes already at eleven in the afternoon.

The film stream continues until early Sunday morning to restart before noon with the piece Uuno Turhapuro moves to the country (1986).

Where does such a Vesku landslide come from?

“The Uuno Turhapuro films are the channel’s most watched content year after year. In addition to the first Uuno Turhapuro It will soon be exactly 50 years since the premiere of the movie”, explains Mtv’s communications expert Nanna Drummond.

Correction 19.8. at 11:19: Contrary to what was previously stated in the story, Uuno Turhapuro’s brother appeared in 1994, not 1990.