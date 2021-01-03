Movie Women directed a record number of films in Hollywood last year – However, inequality is still striking, says researcher

In 2020, 16 percent of the directors of the 100 largest Hollywood films were women, according to a recent study. The number has been rising for two years in a row.

Last women directed a record number of Hollywood-produced films, says a recent University of San Diego research.

Of the 100 most productive Hollywood films of 2020, women made up 16 percent. It is four percent more than in 2019 and 12 percent more than in 2018.

While the record numbers aren’t actually dizzying, the director of the institute that conducted the research Martha M. Lauzen considers it good news that the number of female instructors has increased for two consecutive years.

The bad news, according to Lauzen, is that 80 percent of movies are still not run by women. The matter has been reported, among other things Variety and Time.

Although the number of female directors has increased and the proportion of female producers in the material studied was 28 per cent, for example the number of female screenwriters decreased.

The majority, 67 percent of the major productions, had women in key roles with zero to four people – while 70 percent of the films had a total of ten or more men in key roles.

“Inequality is striking,” Lauzen sums up.

The research by the institute led by Lauzen is called The Celluloid Ceiling, or “celluloid ceiling”. Research on women’s employment in the most successful U.S. films has been continued for 23 years.