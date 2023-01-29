Movie | With the new Avatar, James Cameron already has three of the four most successful films in the world to his name

Cameron’s first Avatar film from 2009 still holds the top spot among the most successful films of all time.

Supervisor Nothing seems to stop James Cameron’s success. Premiered in mid-December Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fourth highest grossing film of all time. It means the movie has passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens – the movie.

Director Cameron’s sci-fi epic has now grossed around 1.9 billion euros ($2.075 billion) worldwide.

The first one directed by Cameron still holds the top spot among the most successful films of all time Avatar-film from 2009. It has grossed approximately 2.69 billion euros ($2.92 billion). Second place goes to a superhero movie Avengers: Endgame (2019), directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Cameron’s Titanic (1997) is number three on the list.

In the Avatar: the Way of Water review Juho Typpö wrote that Cameron's number one goal as a filmmaker is to be technically ahead of everyone else.

According to the guy Avatar you can’t miss it, if you’re at all interested in high-class visual effects entertainment.

“Avatar: The Way of Water defines completely new boundaries for how unimaginably fine digital effects, motion capture technology or 3d can be used,” he writes.

Director James Cameron at the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London in December 2022.

Cameron is a director who is not mentioned in the directorial canons of critics or serious cinephiles, but has a knack for creating immersive escapist worlds in his films, which viewers want to get to again and again.

From the first one From Terminator since also scripted the films he directed. According to Typö, Cameron is the storyteller, however Avatar-regressed in films and their charm lies solely in their technical brilliance. In Avatar: The Way of Water the script is clearly what he has paid the least attention to.

For the popular Avatar– for the movies already with plans to continue. The third film will be seen in theaters in December 2024. The family saga of Jake Sully and Neytiri will probably be followed for the fourth and fifth parts as well. BBC News the names of the sequels are also clear: the next part will be called Avatar: The Seed Bearer.

Cameron performed recently On Edith Bowman’s Soundtracking podcast and said that he took into account the feedback he received from the audience when making the third film Avatar: The Way of Water to the movie.

“I might go back and tweak a little bit… It won’t be radical, but I’ll tweak it a little bit to highlight what people are responding to,” Cameron said in an interview. For example, since the audience seems to love Lo’ak’s character, he plans to give him a bigger role in the next film.

French magazine 20 Minutes in the interview, Cameron revealed that in the next part we will meet other inhabitants of Pandora and, among other things, new sides of the Na’vi people will be shown.

Cameron does not doubt his ability in developing the arc of the saga.

“I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before the main meal.”

Avatar: The Way of Water collected four Oscar nominations, the most important of which was the nomination for best film. The others were nominations related to effects and production. The prizes will be awarded on March 12.

