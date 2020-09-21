Movie When the top architect Eliel Saarinen divorced, he married his friend’s sister, a friend Saarinen’s ex-wife, and they all lived in the same house – The grandson is preparing a film about his grandfather, who had enough drama in his life.

Dark a castle-like building made of logs and natural stones rises to the top of a cliff above Lake Vitträsk.

Eric Saarinen, 78, is delighted to meet right here in Kirkkonummi. Hvitträsk, completed in 1903, is his grandfather, an architect Eliel Saarisen mixed Herman Gesellius and Dear Lindgren a house designed as his home and as the workspace of his joint architectural firm. The national romantic building now serves as a museum.

Eero Saarinen (1910–1961)­

Saarinen has visited Hvitträsk several times as a child, his father, an architect Eero Saarisen with. Now he is looking for filming locations and funding from his grandfather Eliel for a drama documentary he was preparing.

Eric Saarinen is an American photographer and film director who has made commercials and documentaries for much of his career. In recent years, he has focused on telling a family story.

Eric Saarinen remembers his grandfather Eliel as a gentle, humble, and kind figure.

“Eero learned everything about architecture from his father,” he says. In the United States, for example, Eero is better known today than his father.

Helsinki Central Station and the National Theater in 1919.­

In Finland, the situation is the opposite. Eliel Saarinen’s architecture is familiar to many: the National Museum, the Railway Station, the Lahti and Joensuu town halls, even the Haaga – Munkkiniemi plan. However, as a person, we know less about him than from other great men of his time or for example Alvar from Aalto.

Helsinki railway station in 1922.­

Imagery, which Eric Saarinen has from his grandfather’s life, are like scenes from a movie. He sees Eliel in the Hermitage of St. Petersburg as a little boy studying paintings, that is perhaps the beginning of the film.

Eliel Saarinen (1873–1950)­

Father of Eliel Saarinen Juho was a priest who worked when Eliel was born in Rantasalmi, but later for 43 years in St. Petersburg and Ingermanland, where Eliel spent his childhood. Eliel attended school in Vyborg.

Eric Saarinen’s preliminary investigations have not yet extended beyond the Russian border, but a filming trip is also planned.

Eliel Saarisen there were enough drama ingredients in life. Gesellius, Lindgren and Saarinen were fellow students.

They founded a joint office in 1896 and designed, for example, the pavilion for the 1900 World’s Fair in Paris and the House of the North.

In collaboration with artists, they built the Hvitträsk wilderness studio into a complete work of art, including furniture and textiles.

The trio’s design collaboration ended in peace in 1910. Eliel Saarinen’s first marriage ended in divorce, and Mathilda Saarinen soon married Gesellius. Eliel Saarinen married Gesellius’ sister Lojan. The couple had two children, Eva-Lisan i.e. Pipsa, who became an interior and textile artist, and Eric’s father Eero Saarinen.

The families of Saarinen and Gesellius still lived in Hvitträsk during the Civil War. According to Eric, life in Hvitträsk went smoothly.

“Eliel was fun, playful and liked the kids. But Loja was harsh, ”he recalls.

Loja could not stand the riot. Eric remembers how Loja once planted him to calm down and listen to music. The turntable plays Gustav Mahler.

“It wasn’t quite to the tastes of the little boys,” he laughs – he once would have preferred to listen Mozartia.

Loja Saarinen was a talented sculptor and textile artist who also took an active part in the design of the buildings.

Life in Hvitträsk was filled with Finland’s aspirations for independence and the idea of ​​nationality, but also internationally. They visited Hvitträsk that way Maxim Gorky as Gustav Mahler, as well as Sibelius, Gallen-Kallela and Mannerheim.

Eric Saarinen has studied family correspondence. Investigations are still ongoing, but from the letters he has gained the impression that Loja would have been interested in Nazism in the 1930s.

Eliel Saarinen and his family left for the United States in 1923 after winning the second prize in the Skyscraper Competition at the Tribune Magazine in Chicago. Eric was eight years old when his grandfather Eliel died in 1950 in the United States.

Eric Saarisen the documentary about Eero Saarinen and his architecture was a kind of account of a complex paternal relationship. It freed Eric from hating his father, who had abandoned his family, totally drowned in his work, and eventually understood his solutions. The documentary is impressively honest and open. At the same time, the documentary is a tribute to Eero Saarinen’s significant life’s work.

The relationship between Eero and Eliel was not as problematic at all as that between Eric and Eeron. Son Eero worked in his father’s office all his life and received encouragement. Some even thought Dad favored him.

“Eliel was somehow a very Finnish man,” Eric characterizes, recalling his grandfather’s charming “Scandinavian” accent that never disappeared during the American years.

Eero Saarinen designed the terminal for the New York-based TWA airline. Completed in 1962, the building has now been renovated into a hotel.­

A good example of a father-son relationship was the St. Louis Gateway Arms Memorial Race, in which both Eliel and Eero had participated. The victory of the competition became a letter to E. Saarinen, and the office was already organizing a victory party for Eliel when it became clear that the winner was Eero.

According to Eric’s memoir, Eliel encouraged and supported his son and there was no mutual competition. The monument became perhaps Eero’s most famous work.

Eliel Saarinen’s major work in the United States is the campus of the Cranbrook Academy of the Arts in Michigan, which consists of several educational institutions and museums.

Last winter Eric Saarinen went to do preliminary research in Rantasalmi and Lahti, but now he stayed in Finland for only a few days. The coronavirus situation changed travel plans and halted his trip to Tallinn for two weeks of quarantine.

In Finland, Saarinen has visited Helsinki Central Station, especially designed by Eliel Saarinen. Eric Saarinen says that he once again admired the timelessness of the station.

“I saw the station’s VIP room for the first time. I was amazed that there are chairs designed by Eliel for Cranbrook and not the original ones made for the train station, ”he mentions

The original loose furniture at the railway station has indeed been scattered and has been sold at an auction in Berlin, for example. “But couldn’t the originals still be commissioned? Drawings and photographs of them are preserved. ”