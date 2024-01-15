Start the Film Festival 2024 with tickets from 6 soles! In January, and for a limited time, you can see your favorite movies, like 'The Boy and the Heron', on the big screen nationwide at a bargain price thanks to this unmissable promotion. From when to when will it be available and in what rooms? We give you the definitive guide in this note.

What is the 2024 Film Festival?

Promoted by the National Association of Movie Theaters of Peru (Anasaci), the Film Festival is a promotion that seeks to promote this healthy entertainment at a reasonable price throughout Peru.

In its first edition in 2024, this activity comes in the context of the major awards ceremonies for the best of cinematography and television, including the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.

Which cinemas will offer tickets from 6 soles?

Get ready to go to your favorite cinema to enjoy movies from 6 soles. The chains in Peru that will join the 2024 Film Festival are Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, CineStar, UVK, Movie Time, etc.

From when to when can I buy movie tickets from 6 soles?

The offer will be valid for a limited time for functions ranging from Monday, January 22 to Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Meanwhile, you can start buying your tickets from 6 soles starting on Friday, January 19.

The first Film Festival of 2024. Photo: Cineplanet

How to buy movie tickets from 6 soles?

To purchase your tickets for 6 soles as part of the Film Festival, you can access the website of the chain of your choice. The promotion is also valid for purchases at the physical box office and in the app, by any means of payment.

What films are not subject to the 2024 Film Festival promotion?

The 2024 Film Festival super offer will allow you to watch 2D and Xtreme movies for 6 soles, as well as buy Prime tickets at half price. On the other hand, the promotion is not valid for films with a distributor restriction.

