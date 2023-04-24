Tickets at 6 soles. As you read it. For the return of the Film Festival, the National Association of Movie Theaters of Peru (Anasaci) announced unmissable offers for April 24, 25 and 26, in which you will find tickets at heart-stopping prices, as well as promotions on special services such as 3D, Xtreme, Prime and 4DX. However, beyond the cost, potential viewers want to know what movies can be seen on these dates. Next, we leave you more details and precisions to take into account.

From April 24 to 26, tickets will be sold at 6 soles. Photo: Anasaci

Cinema at 6 soles: what movies to see on April 24, 25 and 26?

“Evil dead: awakening” – terror

“Single, married, widow, divorced” – comedy

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” – animation

“The exorcist of the Pope” – terror

“John Wick 4” – action

“Haw: Leaving Footprints” – drama

“Air Jordan”-drama

“Dungeons and Dragons” – science fiction

“Shazam: The Fury of the Gods” – science fiction

“Renfield” – horror/comedy

“Justice for Alan” – documentary

The Film Festival is sponsored by the National Association of Movie Theaters of Peru (Anasaci). Photo: Composition LR/Illumination/Anasaci

Movie tickets at 6 soles: terms and conditions

Major chains have joined the Film Festival; however, not all include the same terms and conditions. For example, Cinemark has set very specific rules to validate the offer of 6 soles.

“Promotion valid on April 24, 25 and 26, 2023 (Film Festival). For online purchases, the Cinemark chain will have an online surcharge of S/0.50 per ticket and S/0.50 per transaction that includes confectionery products. It applies to all movies on the billboard “, he indicated on his web portal.

“Valid in person (ticket offices) and online (web and app). Applies to 2D formats and 2DXD rooms. 3D format at half price. Prices vary by day and by theater. Does not apply to pre-sales outside the days of the Film Festival. Does not apply with other discounts and/or promotions. It does not apply to alternative content,” he added.

