Movie | This is how Teemu Selänte was made a crooked boss – “It really wasn’t easy”

Movie|Teemu Selänne plays one of the main roles in the hockey movie. “Completely the opposite of myself,” Selänne says of her character.

In July a puddle-themed one appears on streaming services Minor Leaguer – a movie starring hockey legends Teemu Selänne and Brett Hull.

The humorous film tells the story of a lower league level player who struggles with his club’s new boss, former puck great Selänte. The new owner presented by Selänte has a big ego, and because of that, clashes are also on offer.

“I appear in the movie as if I were myself, but my character is, however, a completely opposite person,” says Selänne.

“I play a grandiose owner who also tries to do his best” so that the character played by Brett Hull would not become an owner in the same league.

According to hockey legend Selänte, acting was not easy.

A movie trailer based on that, the going is colorful. At one point, Selänne is punched on the canvas.

“Yes, there will be turp too,” Selänne says with a laugh.

“Detour is a key part of the script.”

Dan Comrie in the movie directed by Selänten as well Sliver-the wife has some kind of role. According to Kiekkolegenda, the release date of the movie is July 17.

“Making the movie was a fun experience, but it really wasn’t easy to play a person who is so incredibly far from my real self,” he sums up.

Cameras Selänne will next step forward in August, when filming for the second season of the Top Gear Suomi program begins.

After three weeks of filming, Selänne returns to her native California.

“It’s nice to be able to continue making the program, and even with the same team,” says Selänne.

In addition to Selänte, a stand-up comedian will be seen as the face of the Finnish version of the internationally renowned car program format Ismo Leikola and actor-presenter Christopher Strandberg.

The opening episode of the first production season received a mixed reception on social media, but afterwards the level of the program was generally praised.

“We all like cars. It doesn’t matter what clue is under us, we get more or less excited,” says Selänne.

Ismo Leikola, Christoffer Strandberg and Teemu Selänne also host the second season of Top Gear Suomi.

A hockey legend has famously loved cars since he was a little boy. He says that at one point he owned up to 43 cars.

“Fortunately, there are clearly fewer cars in my garage now, 12 to be exact,” explains Selänne.

Of the cars he owns, Selänne praises the Ferrari Enzo as the best.

“The Bugatti Chiron is the best car I’ve ever driven,” says Selänne, who turns 54 in July.