Movie There will be a record number of superheroes on the big screen and in streaming this year – It remains to be seen whether the audience can keep up

An unprecedented number of superhero TV series and movies are coming out this year as all the big studios have accelerated their release pace.

If feels like he has got enough superheroes Avengersien and Batmanien with, 2021 may become difficult. Namely, there is some kind of tsunami of superheroes ahead, at least if you watch TV series about streaming services.

This year, Marvel and Sony will release a total of six films about Marvel’s superheroes and monsters. Another of DC’s films is yet to be released Wonder Woman 1984 in addition.

There are also an unprecedented number of TV series being published.

There are six new series coming from Marvel, and ten series from DC, some old and some new. In addition to these, Netflix and Amazon also publish their own superhero-themed series.

Black Widow, or Natasha Romanoff’s own film by Scarlett Johansson, will be released in May. Image from Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).­

Marvel has said it has steadily increased the number of its annual premieres. Sony is also intensifying the pace of release.

This year’s congestion is also linked to the fact that film premieres have been postponed from last year to this year due to the corona situation, although similarly this year’s premieres have been postponed.

The aim is to accelerate the production of TV series in the new situation. The studios had already invested in TV series to be released on streaming services before last year, but after the corona pandemic, development is only accelerating. Publishing in movie theaters has become much riskier than streaming to homes.

At three a big company each has a bit of a strategy of its own. With its Marvel series, Disney is trying to direct viewers to streaming in addition to movie theaters – or as the pandemic continues instead.

DC owner Warner has already announced that he will be streaming all of his films at least this year. DC makes loosely interconnected Wonder Womanin and Aquamanin in addition to such films Jokerin and Batman such as completely separate films.

In addition, DC is building an interconnected world of TV series.

Sony, on the other hand, wants to create its own film world on Marvel’s wing. Marvel’s ten-year and more than twenty film ensemble made its decision Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Now the company is expanding its stories in new directions.

Scarlett Johansson Black Widow ‘s own film, which was to be released, was due to be released last year. It is coming in May.

Similarly, the entire background story of Marvel’s fictional world has been postponed from November last year Eternals. Its stars include Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, Game of Thrones familiar Richard Madden and Kit Harington, mixed Silicon Valley Kumail Nanjiani.

Will be released in July Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which introduces a new hero, a Chinese martial arts champion.

Sony and Marvel’s third new Spider-Man will be in December. Sony’s own publications will be published in March Morbius and June Venom: Let The be Carnage. DC’s new Suicide Squad will appear in August.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will appear on his own TV series in May.­

Marvelin the most significant novelty this year is their own TV series. Six have been reported to appear, although the timing of all has not yet been announced.

Starting in mid-January Wandavision confuse realities when Avengersista familiar Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are trying to live a middle-class family life.

The other two Avengerscharacter Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie) will appear in a series coming up in March Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Tom Hiddlestonin presented by the Viking god Loki will receive his own series based on time travel in May. They are followed by another series of animations What if …?, Hawkeyeseries as well Ms. Marvel, which tells the story of a 16-year-old Pakistani-American superhero.

Marvel’s TV series takes place in the same world as its movies. The idea is that movie lovers want to see TV series and therefore subscribe to the service where they are released.

It remains to be seen whether the audience will be able to watch so many superheroes and whether it will be necessary to watch TV series in order to stay on the cart.

DC: n the most special superhero release this year is the mini-series to be released on the HBO Max live stream service in March Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Published in 2017 Justice League put the heroes of DC in the same movie.

Supervisor Zack Snyder had to leave filmmaking due to family tragedy. The film was made of what could be done.

The result is generally considered a failure. Snyder has now made additional shots, according to sources, for $ 70 million, resulting in a four-part series.

The Justice League film brought together DC heroes Batman (Ben Affleck), WOnder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa).­

Appears in August James Gunnin guided Suicide SquadA Gunn initiated by DC, when a time out precisely due to the resulting Disney side superhero movie hommista old tweet fuss.

Now he’s back at Disney to finish Guardians of the Galaxy -trilogy.

On the TV series side DC has been building a common world for years, which it started in its time Arrow-series. It’s just growing. This year, the series will continue at least The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Superman & Lois, and according to the data also Legends of Tomorrow and Stargirl.

Also Titans and Doom Patrol are continuing their own story.

Outside DC and Marvel, there are ongoing superhero hits The Boys and The Umbrella Academy.

The superhero genre also slightly ignores one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Netflix The SandmanTV series based on the comic book of the same name, published in the 1980s and 1990s.

All the big studios have already announced their plans for several years to come. So if this year’s investments pay off, there will only be more superheroes coming.