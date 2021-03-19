Movie There is no such thing as an Oscar gala in remote and casual clothing – the gala will be held live despite the pandemic

The organizers of the Oscar gala have informed the nominees that it is not possible to receive the awards remotely.

Oscar gala the organizers have announced that, despite the coronavirus situation, the event will not be organized remotely via Zoom.

The organizers have sent a letter to the award nominees stating that nominees are expected to show up at the venue. The prize cannot be received remotely, as was done, for example, at the Grammy Gala a few days ago.

The organizers justify their choice on the grounds that virtual participation would reduce the efforts of the stars present.

In addition, the organizers specifically request that the stars of the film industry remain in the dress code and not appear on the scene in overly mundane clothing.

The Oscar gala will be held for the 93rd time. It will be held on April 25 in Los Angeles.

The festivities will be held at both Union Station and its usual venue, the Dolby Theater.

Candidates was announced on Monday, with the most nominations grabbing Mank. Movie is about Citizen Kane screenplay. Mank collected ten Oscar nominations and is nominated in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Male Lead, Best Female Feature and Best Cinematography, for example.

A more detailed list of nominations can be found about this thing.

The matter has been reported, among other things Deadline and BBC.