Movie | The US critics chose Kuolleet lehdet as the best foreign language film of the year

Past Lives was voted the best film of the year.

of the United States the National Society of Film Critics is chose Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves for last year's best non-English language film.

It was voted second best in the series of foreign language films by Jonathan Glazer guided by The Zone of Interest, which also came second in the year's best films series. The film, shown in German and Polish, depicts the commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp Rudolf Hössin and his family's life next door to the camp.

A year the critics association chose the South Korean-Canadian as the best film Celine Song the first-time director Past Liveswhich is also nominated on the night before Monday Finnish time at the Golden Globes for the best film of the year and the best foreign language film of the year.

At the Golden Globe gala, Kaurismäki's film is nominated for the best foreign language film, in addition to that Alma Pöysti is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. The Golden Globe winners are decided by a jury of more than 300 people, made up of film journalists from more than 70 countries.

The National Society of Film Critics, founded in 1966, is the most prestigious organization of film critics in the United States, and includes 64 critics who write for the country's largest film industry media.