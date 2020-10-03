Movie The premiere of the new James Bond will move again, now to the spring of 2021

The No Time to Die premiere is already moving once.

The latest James Bond movie No Time to Die the premiere will be postponed to next spring. The new release date is April 2, meaning the film will be shown a year later than planned.

The matter was reported, among other things Variety and Deadline.

The 25th Bond film was once postponed due to a coronavirus pandemic and was due to arrive on Finnish screens this winter, November 12th.

Producers of MGM, Universal and the new Bond Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced the matter on Friday and apologized to the disappointing fans.

The coronavirus situation is deteriorating again in both New York and the UK, where new, more stringent restrictions are planned.

No Time to Die were the first major films to be premiered much later due to the pandemic.

The film is aimed at a wide global audience and is expected to generate at least $ 1 billion.

This is Daniel Craigin last role as James Bond, an agent known as code 007.