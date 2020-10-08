Movie The new film Ricky Rapper staged Oscar nominee Heather Loeffler familiar with the Finnish style: “I have seen many Finnish homes, so I know something of what Finland looks”

Very There are no Oscar-nominated authors in the working group of many Finnish films, but tomorrow the Risto Rapper and the wrong Vincent has been staged by an American Heather Loeffler (b. 1977). He was nominated American Hustle (2013).

David O. Russellin the crime film, directed by, was downright delighted with the art of the 1970s and 1980s in New York and the glamor of the world of scammers. In staging, for example, psychedelic wallpapers immediately take you back decades. The costume is also made carefully.

Criminals are also adventuring in the new Risto Räppääjä, albeit in today’s Helsinki. What was it like to stage an ordinary Finland?

“I’ve been married to Finn for 15 years and traveled to Finland since the first meeting. I have seen many Finnish homes, so I know something of what Finland looks. But there’s not one right way to stage a film, just versions and interpretations, ”Loeffler says.

Loeffler and his family have lived in Finland for a couple of years now.

In the new In Risto Räppääjä, Aunt Rauha (Minka Kuustonen) thinks of Risto (Silmu Ståhlberg) as an artistic genius and reborn Vincent van Gogh. However, art counterfeiters are more interested in his work than the museum crowd, and that creates an adventure.

Räppääjä’s home looks like a Finnish apartment building, although more colorful than usual, as belongs to the world of Risto Räppääjä. Loeffler says that the apartment was created in an empty detached house, which was remodeled with additional walls, among other things. It was practical because it’s easier to make a big space look smaller than to shoot in cramped conditions.

The counterfeiters’ studio was born again in the manor in Laajasalo. That, too, was empty, so Loeffler had a free hand to stage. The prison, where police lock the heroes of the adventure, was made in the basement hallway of YLE.

“The cell hadn’t to be too scary for the kids. That’s why we designed it so that it would be really easy to get out of there, ”Loeffler describes.

According to him, after all, it is not very different to stage contemporary Finland or the America of the past: both require background research. The work of the director is constantly changing. Sometimes you have to take measurements from a helicopter, but again you have to find out what the pharmaceutical factory looks like.

Loeffler has also worked as an interior designer and thinks he has noticed some differences between Finnish and American homes.

“Maybe in Finland, beautiful nature is always close by and people spend a lot of time outdoors, so there is no need to decorate homes much. I’m not sure if I’m right, but here the homes are very practical instead of decorative. ”

Loeffler has worked in the film industry for twenty years. At times, he studied architecture and worked for a year in Shanghai as an architectural firm. There she met her husband Eero Puurusen. Since then, they have lived in New York and Helsinki.

“At the time, I missed something more academic and intellectual, work that would produce more permanent structures than film. But movies always became interesting occasions that I couldn’t refuse. They pulled me back. ”

Many of Loeffler’s works are serious dramas made by respected directors, such as Lynne Ramsayn My son Kevin (2011), Steve McQueen Shame (2011) and Todd Haynesin Carol (2015).

In a story about a monstrous child and a mother’s nightmare My son Kevin Loeffler was also in a bundle with a family with children, but he was also allowed to stage a mental landscape. He says he admires director Ramsay.

“It was supposed to reflect Kevin’s mother – Tilda Swintonin – mental space through homes. When Kevin is born, the luxury apartment becomes messy and then changes to a suburban home, which Kevin conquers more and more thoroughly. After the murders, the mother drifts into a cabin that doesn’t feel right at home. ”

American Hustlen Loeffler has also worked with the director Russell In the game book of dreams (2012) and Joyin the film (2015). He shared the Oscar nomination Judy Beckerin with. They have staged ten films together.

When Loeffler talks about his work in descriptions, he always uses the word me. He emphasizes that making films is a team effort where no one can take credit for anything alone.

In Finland, films are made cheaper than in the United States, especially in the Hollywood dream factory. However, Loeffler does not see as big a difference in working as in budgets.

“Above all, people in this field are amazing problem solvers. There is not much difference in Finland or America if the shooting location is canceled or someone in the work group falls ill. There are fires to put out every day, ”he says.

“Sure, you can choose more expensive materials if you have a bigger budget. But basically the thing is the same. And in Finland, the people are really talented. Maybe so few people go to film school here that only the sharpest ones are selected. They could work anywhere. ”

There is enthusiasm in talking about solving problems. There seems to be a large part of the creativity and interest in making films.

“I am now in my career at that point that the industry knows what I do and I do not afraid of challenges, but I enjoy them,” says Loeffler.

Loeffler says that for example Carolin the staging received a lot of praise and nominations for the award, but it also sparked one slightly dissenting statement.

“One director said he didn’t want his 50s film as meager as he did then Carolista. I’m not a minimalist, but in the ’50s, homes weren’t full of stuff yet. Everything must have a reason to be involved. The viewer doesn’t have to hook it up, but I need to know it. The staging must not distract from the story. ”

Loeffler has also staged TV series, commercials and recently a documentary that is one of his favorites: Nadia Hallgrenin Directed to Netflix Michelle Obama – My story (2020).

Loeffler has met many stars, but the spouse of the previous president of the United States made a great impression, even though they only met in passing. The documentary follows Obama on a biography book promo tour that spanned 34 cities.

“Mrs. Obama always had a heavy security machinery and there was little time left for meetings. The documentary group still got to share with him. The group consisted mostly of women, and she praised the power of women. ”

The tour had its own sets, and the sets were designed to be easily moved from one city to another.

Most of the performances were filmed in large arenas, but the final stage of the tour in Nashville was in the most intimate location. There, Loeffler edited the Scenes for the documentary.

“We had very little time to approve the plans with the Obama staff. He had to sit at the show every night for two hours, so we re-upholstered his familiar chair to make him feel natural. ”

Now Loeffler sets the stage Akseli Tuomivaara TV series Offspring. He has been offered jobs in the United States since the turn of the year, but he does not yet know what to do next.

“The TV series is really interesting. Maybe now is the time to be in Finland anyway, because I couldn’t bring children to New York. And it is not yet known what the coronavirus situation will be next year. It may not even be possible to travel. ”

Risto Räppääjä and False Vincent at the premiere Fri 9.10.

