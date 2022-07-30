Movie | The movie about Marilyn Monroe got a dark trailer – actress Ana de Armas turns into a Hollywood icon

Blonde, produced by Netflix, will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

30.7. 16:26

Actor Ana de Armas plays a tragic Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming movie. Andrew Dominick (Assassination of Jesse James by Coward Robert Ford) directed by Blonde will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

This week, the first dark trailer for the film produced by Netflix was released.

Cuban-Spanish Ana de Armas looks startlingly like Marilyn Monroe in the trailer. It’s cute too told to Britain’s Independent that he spent nine months learning Monroe’s recognizable way of speaking.

Actors will be seen in other roles in the film Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson. Brody and Cannavale play Monroe’s husbands Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio.

Many passed through the production stages Blonde based on by Joyce Carol Oates (b. 1938) to the novel published in 2000 Blonde. Oates’ novel is partly a fictional description of Marilyn Monroe’s inner life.

Blonde is often ranked among Oates’ best works, but there is accused sensationalism. The novel contains, for example, a rape scene that is considered very distressing, directed by Andrew Dominik confirmed by for Screen International film media to also be in the film. According to Dominik, the film is meant to be a difficult piece to swallow and to cause discussion.

Along with the trailer is the film adaptation awakened A backlash on Twitter, where it is barked up as an exploitation tarnishing Monroe’s memory. Some of the commenters have also criticized Armas’ accent.

Movie has received a rare NC-17 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America due to its “sexual content”. Unlike, for example, R-rated films, no one under the age of 17 is admitted to screenings of NC-17 films. Frustrated by the age limit, Dominik has said that the film is not an HBO series in terms of sexual imagery Euphoria more graphic.

Previous Blonde the rated film that received that age limit was by Paul Verhoeven Showgirls (1995). Usually, studios require cuts in order to lower the age limit of the film.

In the past, Marilyn Monroe’s life has been covered in films, among other things My Week with Marilyn (2011), in which Monroe was portrayed worthy of an Oscar nomination Michelle Williamsas well as Anna Erikson experimental M (2018).