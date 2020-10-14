Movie The Jussit Awards will be presented tonight in exceptional circumstances – HS will follow the gala from 7.30pm

In the evening, a completely new kind of mask fashion has been seen in Finnish conditions, when the film crew dressed in evening costumes celebrate Finnish cinema.

Finnish the film’s biggest celebration, the Jussi Gala, is celebrated today in exceptional circumstances.

The gala will be held this year at the Helsinki Cable Hall. Due to the corona pandemic, there are fewer guests on site than usual, and a variety of safety instructions are likely to curb the loudest celebration a bit.

However, the main part of the evening will be nominated filmmakers.

The biggest pre-favorite of the evening is Miia Tervon guided Aurora as well as its authorship. This year’s Jussi nominations were announced as early as last January, when Aurora received a total of 13 nominations.

Supplier of HS Venla Kuokkanen follow the gala in real time from 7.30 pm at HS.fi.

Originally the Jussi gala, already scheduled for March, was postponed to October due to the corona pandemic. More than 700 guests would have arrived in March, now there are just over 300 guests coming

The Jussi gala was also held at the Cable Factory in 2013, and then the crowd was probably a little different than in the autumn of 2020.­

Now, due to the pandemic situation, there are significantly fewer people on the ground, but even in the current circumstances, this number has aroused astonishment. However, the gala has not been canceled, as the organizers say it will comply with current meeting restrictions.

According to the recommendations of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Ministry of Education and Culture, events for more than 50 people may be organized if safety distances and hygiene practices are taken care of.

Filmiaura, which is organizing the gala, has really tried to take care of them. For example, the spacing of the plates on the tables is calculated with a tape measure; at least one meter apart. There is a gap of two meters between the tables.

Take a look at the latest Instagram image of Filmiaura about the safety intervals at the tables:

According to the instructions, guests are required to wear a mask when entering and leaving the gala. It is recommended to use the mask for the rest of the party.

As this is an evening dress party, it is to be expected that tonight a completely new kind of mask fashion will be seen in Finnish conditions. During the corona period, no similar large galas have been held in Finland yet.

Feminine year-Jussi nominated actor Miitta Sorvali told HS on Tuesday that at least he wasn’t excited about attending the gala, despite the special situation.

He intends to be particularly careful, as has been hoped. For example, guests have been asked to refrain from cuddling and to stay at their own tables.

The mask also stays visually on Sorval’s face, except for the food.

“That’s when we talk calmly and be careful not to get scared when talking,” he said.