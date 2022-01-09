Movie The Gothenburg Film Festival is massaging its audience

The hypnotist tries to get the entire cinema audience in the desired state of mind at a Swedish event known for his raptures.

Gothenburg the film festival is known for its raptures that test viewers. Previously, one spectator was placed in isolation on an island. The audience has also been able to watch movies from the coffin on which the monitors and speakers were installed.

This year, the Swedish festival asks on their website: Do you dare to lose control?

In The Hypnotic Cinema screenings at Stora Teatern, the hypnotist performs a mass hypnosis performance before the film. The goal is to get the entire audience into hypnosis suitable for the film.

After the show, the audience is freed from hypnosis.

For the hypnotized, for example, Shirin Neshatin and Shoja Azarin a surreal satire about the American dream, Land of Dreams.

With its experiment, the festival wants to raise questions about subjugation and control. According to the festival, these issues have been encountered during the rules and restrictions imposed by the corona pandemic.

45. Gothenburg the film festival is scheduled to begin on January 28th. If the event is successful, it is a rarity in the current corona situation, Hollywood Reporter says.

The U.S. Palm Springs Film Festival was canceled in early January. Many festivals have relocated their events for remote viewing.

The program of the Gothenburg Film Festival, which will spread to more than 18 cinemas, will be announced on 11 January.