Movie The first major film festival during the pandemic will be held next week in Venice: Hollywood is not involved, films will be watched outdoors

Venice the film festival begins on Wednesday, September 2nd. Now in its 77th year, the event has received a special status in an exceptional year. It is the first high-end international film festival since the pandemic began.

The impact of the pandemic is reflected in this year’s film selection. The films that are supposed to be successful will be pledged. Although the 73rd Cannes Film Festival was canceled in May, the program does not feature the expected films that have moved from Cannes, and Hollywood is not represented.

The Venice Film Festival focuses on the island of Lido. New temporary open-air cinemas will be built there this year. There are more screenings than usual, benches are less frequent and visitors have a mask compulsion – which, however, is not valid during the film.

With only a few major international stars appearing on the Lido’s red carpets. Cate Blanchett lead the jury. Tilda Swinton receives a reward for his life’s work.

The opening film of Venice has seen Hollywood productions such as La La Land and First Man. This year, however, the festival opens with Italian drama, Daniele Luchettin directed by The Ties. Luchett’s films have not been distributed in Finland.

Perhaps the highest film in its profile is Chloé Zhaon directed by Nomadland, which will be presented on 11 September. It plays a major role Frances McDormand. Nomadland will also be seen in September at the Helsinki Love & Anarchy Festival.

There is one film from Finland. Hannaleena Haurun directed by Fucking With Nobody presented in the Biennale Cinema series.

Hannaleena Hauru received a grant of EUR 150,000 from the Venice Biennale for her film.

When the size range of the films to be screened is one notch smaller than usual, gender equality seems to be achieved significantly better than before. Eight of the 18 films in the competition series are directed by women. The number is higher than ever in the history of the Venice Film Festival.

So-called Class A film festivals, such as Berlin, Cannes and Venice, are not only curated competitions and marketing events that seek international visibility, but also venues for the industry. Venice has a smaller number of visitors than Berlin and Cannes, as it does not have a large film market event, a multi-day event such as a fair, where film rights are sold and bought.

The Cannes Film Festival has maintained its position as the most prestigious film event. In recent years, Venice has become increasingly important. Both are central launches for a more international artistic film, where topics of conversation arise, but Venice has risen in popularity in Hollywood. For example Joker and Oscar winner The Shape of Water has been launched specifically in Venice.

The industry is watching with excitement how the year of canceled and smaller festivals affects the visibility of films. The need for festivals may not yet be weighed, as film performance is also still stagnant in many countries.

The following major European film events that have not been canceled include the San Sebastian and Zurich festivals in late September. The London Film Festival in October was effectively turned into an online event.

The most important North American film festivals are in Toronto in September and Sundance in Park City, Utah in January. In Toronto, the number of screenings has been reduced and the international press is not accredited at all. Sundance is going to be held shorter than usual.

Venice’s security measures may be a precedent for future practices. Efforts are being made to prevent the formation of crowds by also announcing in advance the screenings and internal screenings in the field. They are usually accredited as much as the room can accommodate, which inevitably leads to crowds at the hall doors.

Avant-garde almost from your own life

Hannaleena Hauru received funding for his second feature film from the Venice Biennale College Cinema. In November, the Foundation awarded it a grant of 150,000 euros and a promise of access to the program of the Venice Film Festival. Now an avant-garde film Fucking With Nobody is ready.

In the low-budget drama comedy, Hauru himself plays the lead role, a film director who creates a story about a perfect relationship on social media with his friends. The parody relationship presented may become true, at least in the eyes of acquaintances.

In the Venice Film Festival catalog, Hauru describes his film as satire. He uses the means of a meta-film and spoils fashionable autofiction. Side roles will see, among other things, a film written by Hauru Lasse Poser, Sara Melleri as well as the author Johannes Ekholm.

Every year, 12 projects are selected for College Cinema whose directors are making their first or second film. Hauru is the first Finn to be selected for the production program. Fucking With Nobody is also about to be screened later in Finland.

The previous Finnish film, which had its world premiere in Venice, was Anna Eriksson directed by M. In the 21st century, Venice has also been chosen JP Whitehead movies Stranger and They have fled mixed Pirjo Honkasalon document Melancholy 3 rooms.