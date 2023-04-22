Movie | The first film shot in space was completed, Putin was elated

The film’s director and actor shot 30 hours of footage in space.

The Russians have completed the world’s first fiction film shot in space.

The film premiered in Moscow on Thursday. The film is about a cosmonaut who is too ill to return to Earth for surgery. That’s why a surgeon travels to space to operate on him.

The premiere was reported by, among others, the news agency AFP.

Movie director Klim Shipenko and actor Julia Peresild spent 12 days on the space station in 2021 and shot 30 hours of footage. Before the space flight, they went through a months-long training period.

The film also features three cosmonauts who worked on the space station.

Space exploration there have been few forms of international cooperation that the West has not ended after Russia invaded Ukraine. President of Russia Vladimir Putin took propaganda advantage out of the film.

“We were first again,” he said.

The Soviet Union once sent both the first animal and human into space.