Movie | The film Armotonta menoa, which depicts Finnish care for the elderly, was awarded at the Locarno Film Festival

The documentary film Amortonta menoa – Hoivatyön lauluja was awarded for its social importance. The film deals with the state of care for the elderly in Finland from the point of view of the authors and those who experienced it.

Finnish describing the state of caring for the elderly Merciless going – Songs of nursing care -documentary film has received the Locarno Zonta Club award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. The award is given to a film with a particularly strong social impact.

Susanna Helken directed by and Timo Korhonen the film produced was awarded in the festival’s Critics’ Week series on Saturday, August 13. The film had its international premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on August 5.

Director Susanna Helke.

According to the release, the awarding jury described the film as follows:

“The film shows how a group of brave women fight for the life and dignity of the elderly at a time when the public service is gradually turning into a profit-making machine. In nursing work, optimization and rationalization can be deadly weapons.”

Episodic the documentary film deals with nursing work in crisis Anne-Mari Kähärän through the choral music he composed. Kähärä composed the songs based on the nurses’ letters. The film was written together with the director Markku Heikkinen. Responsible for description Sari Aaltonen and sound design Juuso Oksala.

The musical documentary shows care work amidst the optimization of everyday life and the pursuit of profit.

“I have watched many times from the sidelines when medication errors occur. It was forbidden to say to the relatives that we are doing it with understaffed staff,” sings a chorus of tired nurses in the musical documentary.

“There are other folk songs than the endurance deficit. I often wonder how there can be a nation like this, which is self-flagellating and which talks about the national debt rather than its personal grief,” director Helke said in an interview with HS at the end of January.

Movie has already been awarded as the best domestic documentary film at the DocPoint festival, as the best documentary film over 30 minutes at the Tampere Film Festival, and with an award from the Church Media Foundation.

In addition, the film has been selected to compete for the best Nordic documentary film award at the Nordisk Panorama festival in September.