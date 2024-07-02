Movie | The documentary about Pepe Willberg’s career will be in theaters in the fall, directed by Severi Koivusalo

Movie|The documentary describes how the singer, who has had a career spanning more than 60 years, has overcome his nervousness to perform.

Vocalist by Pepe Willberg the documentary film about his life and career will premiere in cinemas at the beginning of October. He directs a documentary called Pepe Severi Koivusalo.

The film examines Willberg’s career, which has continued for more than 60 years. The documentary also describes how Willberg, who is known to be quiet, has been nervous about performing and being on display, but was able to rise to the top of the country’s most famous artists.

Finntastic i.e. Pepe Willberg (left), Seija Paakkola, Armi Aavikko and Danny in 1980.

Willberg’s in addition to himself, friends and old colleagues are interviewed in the film, such as Danny and Vicky Rostiabut also belonging to later partners Matti Mikkolaawith which in 2014 made Pepe & Saimaa album was the first gold record of Willberg’s career.

The script of the film was made by them Aleksi Bardy and Severi Koivusalo. Director Koivusalo has previously worked as a film producer and also worked as a musician. He is a film director and entertainer Timo Koivusalo son.