Movie | The director of the Oscar-winning Holocaust drama Son of Saul disapproves of the recent Oscar winner's award speech

“He has no understanding of history,” László Nemes says of Jonathan Glazer.

Oscar– awarded The Zone of Interest -the acceptance speech of the film's director still causes confusion.

Supervisor Jonathan Glazer said on Sunday in his acceptance speech that the occupation of Gaza has “hijacked our Judaism and the Holocaust and led to a conflict in which so many innocent people are suffering.”

Now Glazer's fellow director László Nemes reviews of The Guardian Glazer in the story. According to Nemes The Zone of Interest is an important film, but the director of the film era should have kept quiet.

“He has no understanding of history and the forces that destroy civilization, before or after the Holocaust,” Nemes commented.

His thinks Glazer's speech is particularly worrying because “anti-Jewish hatred is reaching pre-Holocaust levels”.

The Zone of Interest was awarded the Oscar for best international film on Sunday. The film describes the life of the commandant of the Auschwitz extermination camp and his family in the neighborhood of the camp. The Hungarian Nemes received the same award in 2015 with the film Son of Saulwhich takes place in Auschwitz.

Both Nemes and Glazer are of Jewish descent.

Previously this week, Glazer's speech was criticized, among others, by a representative of the Anti-Defamation League, a non-governmental organization that fights against anti-Semitism.