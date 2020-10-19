Movie The Cinemaissí festival, which starts on Wednesday, will feature ten films from Latin America

The Cinemaissí festival is now being held for the 15th time.

Latin The Cinemaissí Festival, which focuses on American films, begins on Wednesday, October 21st.

Held for the 15th time this year, the festival will see ten films from ten different countries, in four different languages: in addition to Spanish and Portuguese, in Quechua and Mayan.

Among other things, there is information about the immigrant family Los Lobos (2019, Mexico), dealing with intersex Yo, impossible (2018, Venezuela), biting racism Complexes (2020, Brazil) and Piola (2019, Chile), which is a growth story of three young people with rap music.

Cinemaissín through websites an online festival will be held, and films will be shown live at the Caisa Cultural Center, subject to prevailing safety regulations. The festival, which ends on Sunday, October 25, will also feature discussion events.

Cinemaissí is the longest-running Latin American film festival in the Nordic countries. The artistic director of the event is Carlos Marroquín.