Movie | The chilling film about the queen of Auschwitz is one of the year’s best novelties

The novelty film The Zone of Interest, which tells the story of Rudolf Höss, who led the extermination camp Auschwitz, his wife and their petty-bourgeois life, is exceptional in its form.

In all of them works have a form, but sometimes the form defines the whole work. Then the form merges into the central message of the work. British by Jonathan Glazer directed and written The Zone of Interest is an excellent example of such a film where form is everything. Form determines perception.

The Zone of Interest had its world premiere at Cannes on Friday and now you can already predict that it will be one of the toughest films of the current year – which is not an easy experience to watch.

It shouldn’t be.

The film is included in the Cannes competition series, where Finland, among others, competes with it for the Palme d’Or Aki Kaurismäki new with work.

Already of The Zone of Interest the beginning is exceptional. After the names of the production companies, the name of the film is projected onto the dark screen, and the hall is filled with a humming soundscape, where the combination of choir singing and organ sounds more like a mournful noise than like music. Soon, the name of the film disappears and the screen goes dark again, but the dark, lamentable sound world continues. And it continues for an unusually long time.

The soul mass-like situation takes thoughts to the afterlife, the dark, the holy and sorrows.

To death.

“We thought for a long time about how the film can start, how the audience goes to the film and how the atmosphere of the film is created”, the director Jonathan Glazer justified the extraordinary way to start the film.

On Saturday, Glazer appeared for the international media at a press conference.

“We thought of the beginning as time travel and an invitation. It prepares for the future, travels to a certain place and story.”

The creative team of The Zone of Interest posed for photographers at the film’s premiere in Cannes.

When the story starts, we are in a completely different, idyllic scene. There is a river bathed in summer light, a family spending time together, a summery green atmosphere, walking in nature and standing in the water. We are in an epoch and everything seems like paradise, except that it soon becomes clear to the viewer who the main characters of the film are.

The director of the extermination camp Auschwitz is celebrating a summer day Rudolf Hössin (1901–1947) family. The Nazis established an extermination camp in Poland near the town of Oświęcim in 1940. During World War II, it is estimated that more than a million people were murdered there, mostly Jews, but among the victims there were also many Poles, Roma and prisoners of war of various nationalities.

The main characters of the film are Rudolf himself and, above all, his petty-bourgeois wife Hedwigwho also goes by the nickname the Queen of Auschwitz.

If director Glazer’s previous films (among others Sexy Beast and Under the Skin) have seemed distant, the film about the leader’s family of the extermination camp is thought out until the very end. An extraordinary power tool is now in use.

The distance is especially emphasized by the close-ups, where you can see the flowers in the garden tended by Hedwig, but not once the actors. If the filmmaker doesn’t take Actors in close-ups, or really even in semi-close-ups, a powerful tool that adds understanding and emotion, drama and, of course, a big scoop of entertainment to the film is left unused.

This is clearly not what Glazer wanted: he wanted to keep the viewer at a distance. Of course, because of the subject.

Taking a distance is also a way not to claim something you don’t know about. There are enough cold details in the story, and the moments are often presented as everyday, fleeting:

The children of the Höss family count their gold teeth in their bunk beds.

The ladies of the camp share the dresses of gassed Jewish women among themselves.

The garden is being introduced to the grandmother who came to the village, and at the same time behind the wall the crematorium’s pipe is blowing.

German engineers present drawings of even more efficient incinerators.

Everyday creepiness is also emphasized in the title of the work: The Zone of Interest, i.e. area of ​​interest in Finnish, refers to the extermination camp.

Working group the idea has been to make the movie look as little like a movie as possible, and the 1940s as if everything were happening now. Up to ten cameras were used in the filming at the same time. In this way, the impression of everyday life was sought.

The composer is a British musician Mica Levi and as a cinematographer, among other things, for films depicting Poland Eastern and of the Cold War cameraman Łukasz Żal. The working group of the film is largely Polish.

The main actors are German: Christian Friedel plays Rudolf Höss and as Hedwig is Sandra Hüllerwhich is known in Finland from the film My father Toni Erdmann.

Usual Glazer also avoids the viewing experience by breaking the continuity of the narrative by introducing fantasy episodes. In black and white, negative night episodes, the girl places apples on the mounds of the extermination camp. Sometimes the fairy tale about Hannus and Kertus is read aloud. There are also pictures of today’s Auschwitz museum.

Another essential effect is the accentuated soundscape, which the viewer is guided to follow through the fatal uproar of the opening scene. Hundreds of films have been made about the Holocaust and extermination camps, and by emphasizing the sound world, the horror was depicted in one of the most important Holocaust depictions of the 2010s Son of Saul. It was a painful movie in a different way, but yes The Zone of Interest too hold your breath. Nothing is actually shown, but everything is made to be understood. Screams, gunshots, sounds of hatches, screeching are heard. At the same time, the queen of Auschwitz is worried about the well-being of her garden.

Movie is a book film adaptation, the background is By Martin Amis the book of the same name.

At Cannes, director Jonathan Glazer said that he never quite knows why he takes on a subject. However, the subject of Auschwitz had been on his mind for years. Then he had been reading about it for a couple of years – but it wasn’t until the visit to the extermination camp that it was a turning point.

“The house and garden of the leadership family next to the extermination camp stuck in my mind,” Glazer told the press conference.

He learned more about the subject and read the stories of those who survived the camp, from whose memories the picture of the Höss family became more detailed piece by piece. One detail particularly impressed Glazer. “The gardener who worked in the family remembered how Höss’s wife was angry when the man was being transferred to another position in Oranienburg. It felt like something I wanted in the film.”

Is however, after all the above, that The Zone of Interest is a love story, a chilling kind. A story about a German couple who believe in the future, who have acquired a family, moved Hitler’s with utopias close to nature and founded a new home following the idea of ​​lebensraum to the east, where they raise their children in a bourgeois manner. There are canoe trips, Iltasatuja and mother’s eyeball, i.e. the garden cleared next to the wall of the concentration camp, where lilac blooms and from which the family gets potatoes and other fresh food for the table.

A high brick wall rises next to it, barbed wire runs over it, and a watchtower rises into view behind the wall.