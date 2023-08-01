Movie | The Barbenheimer effect angered people in Japan, Warner Bros apologized

In Japan, the reaction of the Warner Bros. company, which produced the Barbie movie, to the Barbenheimer meme pictures of the fans is being criticized. Warner Bros Japan considers the integration of nuclear bombs into the world of Barbie thoughtless for the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Film company The Japanese division of Warner Bros strongly criticized the US parent company for its positive reaction to the Barbenheimer phenomenon initiated by movie fans.

Warner Bros. Japan released a critical statement on its Twitter account dedicated to the Barbie movie. Among other things, they reported on the matter The Guardian, BBC and Variety.

In its Twitter statement, Warner Bros. Japan calls the parent company’s positive reaction to the fan phenomenon “very unfortunate.”

“We take this very seriously and ask that US headquarters take the necessary action. We apologize to those who have been offended by these thoughtless actions,” the release said in Japanese.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer– the film tells the story of the “father of nuclear bombs”, the physicist of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by J. Robert Oppenheimer the story.

in Japan Oppenheimer associating with the cool and humorous Barbie-film has caused a backlash, as the juxtaposition has been perceived as downplaying the seriousness of the nuclear bomb attacks on the country. The attacks are estimated to have directly and indirectly killed up to 200,000 people in Japan.

The background of the Barbenheimer phenomenon is the existence of two starkly different blockbusters, Greta Gerwig Barbie’s and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer publication on the same weekend. Barbie deals with the history and influence of the Barbie doll through playful fantasy, while Oppenheimer is a biographical film based on true events.

Watching movies on the same weekend or even consecutively has become a phenomenon among viewers.

The fans Pictures and memes published with the Barbenheimer tag have been popular on social media. In them Barbie’s and Oppenheimer the visual imagery is combined jokingly.

In Japan, the opposite NoBarbenheimer tag has also gathered a lot of supporters. The publication quoted by The Guardian, which has received more than seven million views, states:

“Official Barbie-movie’s user account is totally involved in atomic bomb and mushroom cloud memes, so also Barbie [elokuva] is a hopeless case.”

“ “Warner Brothers regrets setbacks in its intensive involvement in social media.”

Warner Bros Japan released his critique after Warner Bros BarbieThe Twitter account dedicated to the film had reacted favorably to several Barbenheimer publications. In one of the fan-edited photos, Oppenheimer’s cast Cillian Murphy carries the one playing Barbie Margot Robbie sea ​​of ​​flame in the background.

In response to the pictures Barbie-film’s official account wrote: “It’s going to be an unforgettable summer.”

Warner Bros. did not respond to The Guardian’s questions on the subject. Later, the film website Deadline published the one sent to it by Warner Bros. in the United States sorry.

“Warner Brothers regrets the decline in its intensive participation in social media. The studio humbly apologizes,” the message says, according to Deadline.