dragon ball It is one of the most important anime in history, and has inspired hundreds of artists since its conception. However, this does not mean that Akira Toriyama did not take inspiration from elsewhere to create his characters, and one of these is Majin Buu, which got its name thanks to a classic Disney movie.

Majin Buu played the role of antagonist in the last arc of Dragon Ball Z, although he eventually became an ally of the Z Fighters. For his creation, Toriyama was inspired by Cinderella for the name of this characteras well as that of some villains in this part of the story.

Buu’s name comes from the classic Fairy Godmother incantation, that is, “Bibidi Babidi Boo.” Best of all, it doesn’t end here. since Bibidi and Babidi are also names of characters. Bibidi is the creator of Majin Buu, while Babidi is his son, and the one responsible for bringing this villain to Earth.

Similarly, Bibidi and Babidi are witches, which is related to the Fairy Godmother's incantations in Cinderella.

Considering how long Dragon Ball has been, many may forget that Toriyama grew up surrounded by Disney movies and other Western products, so it makes sense that his inspiration for Dragon Ball and other stories is Disney.

