Movie | Tarantino organized a “secret” screening, makes his next film about a porn magazine critic

The “secret” film screening organized by Quentin Tarantino on Thursday became one of the most queued events at the Cannes Film Festival.

Tarantino, 60, arrived at the sold-out hall like a celebrated rock star along the walk of honor, with phone cameras in full swing.

He was also treated as a kind of entertainment superstar. A standing ovation was given.

The show the presence of a well-known director like Tarantino added to the interest, but also the fact that you didn’t know what was actually going to happen.

It was unclear what Tarantino was talking about and what film he was going to present to an audience of several hundred people.

It was known that Tarantino last movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is from 2019. Since then, he has published two books, the one translated into Finnish in 2021, continuing the story of the aforementioned film, and the one with the same name the novel mixed of Cinema Speculationwhere he discusses the film in more detail.

It was also known that Tarantino will certainly not talk about his former mentor, the producer About Harvey Weinsteinwho is now in prison.

Was it also likely that Tarantino would talk about his own films and their backgrounds?

To the hall upon entering, Tarantino thanked the audience in French and bowed. His personal, pounding and loud laugh was heard behind him.

Shortly after the welcome cheers, Tarantino told the audience that he would show the audience a film from 1977.

“From a 35-millimeter film,” Tarantino said, and the audience applauded.

1977’s Rolling Thunder is one of Quentin Tarantino’s favorite films. The image is the film’s original marketing material. The protagonist William Devane is on the right.

Movie called Rolling Thunder is one of Tarantino’s personal favorites, but otherwise little known among the era’s action films.

“I saw this at the premiere with my mother and her boyfriend at the time in Los Angeles,” Tarantino recalled in Cannes, painting a picture of a theater where the lights dim and the film projector starts making its own recognizable sound.

Tarantino has also written about the same film at length in his recent book, as the film has had a lasting impact on the director-writer.

Mostly known for a few action films John Flynn directed of Rolling Thunder from a script whose original author was still one of Hollywood’s top writers Paul Schrader.

In Finland, the film premiered quietly as a video distribution under the name Deadly lightning. At the time, the advertising slogan was only slightly overshooting “Taxi driver a new, more violent shock from the creators!”

After a short introduction, Tarantino sat in the hall himself, in the middle of the seventh row, to enjoy the film with the rest of the audience. One of the coldest security guards at the festival sat in the same row of benches, but on the other side of the aisle.

The film spun in the projector, and the speakers began to crackle. The film copy presented was worn, which indicates that the film must have been run through the projector hundreds of times.

Deadly lightning is the story of two Vietnam War veterans who return home traumatized. Hanoi forces have tortured the men in many ways.

The central character is of William Devane played by silent officer Charles Kane. When he returns home, he notices that his wife has found a new man, but the story is really set in motion by a robbery murder. The officer has received as a return gift a shotgun, a Cadillac and a large sum of money, the latter of which the villains want.

The officer’s wife and son are murdered. A revenge expedition begins, where the officer wants to avenge his son’s death. The most memorable thing in the film is related to the officer’s hand, which the robbers crush during the robbery. Instead, the man gets a steel hook.

He plays the officer’s jermut friend Tommy Lee Jones. See you in a significant supporting role Linda Hayneswhose portrayal of the waitress who falls in love with the officer becomes the emotional heart of the film.

Tarantino said at Cannes that Deadly lightning was the film that made him seriously consider filmmaking himself. He also admitted that he watches movies differently now than before.

“Now that I’ve become a father, I see the most moving relationship between father and son,” Tarantino said.

He analyzes the film’s story, characters and the content of the scenes sometimes in detail. Tarantino also recounted film history, stating that it is rare for an assistant director like Flynn to direct in Hollywood and how Schrader, who wrote the script, does not appreciate the film because the end result is something other than what the screenwriter had set out to get.

“He doesn’t feel like it’s his, the same way I don’t feel like it’s mine Oliver Stone directed by Natural Born Killers movie,” Tarantino said.

Tarantino is known as a passionate fan of film history. He wanted to share his knowledge with the Cannes audience Deadly lightning backgrounds.

In his account In a deadly flash the lines are hardly what Schrader had written, and the characters don’t follow the scriptwriter’s idea either, even if they have the same purpose in terms of the plot. In the final scene, for example, the main characters are not presented as crazy people, as Schrader wanted them to be, Tarantino said.

He stated that Schrader had written Deadly lightning “as a critique of fascist revenge films”. However, the film itself turned out to be a fascist revenge film – according to Tarantino, the worst of all time.

Tarantino also said, less surprisingly, that he likes “violent movies”.

“Just like some people like musicals and others like slapstick comedies.”

However, he was asked if violence cannot also be presented in a film in the wrong context, in which case it cannot be accepted. Tarantino hesitated for a moment and stated that he himself has a limit when it comes to killing animals in movies.

“I don’t want to see a real death, I won’t pay an admission ticket for that. Whether it’s a dog, a llama or a bat,” Tarantino said.

In several In Tarantino’s films, alternative history is written by taking an example Adolf Hitler from the spirits or by blocking Charles Manson gang massacre.

Tarantino said he has no particular need to rewrite history.

As an example, he used Dishonorable bastards -film, stating that he wrote the scene and thought about how to implement it. At night he got the idea that what if I just kill him.

“The idea felt good even in the morning.”

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is a familiar guest at the Cannes Film Festival, where several of his films have been screened.

Tarantino is currently preparing a new film called The Movie Critic that is, translated into Finnish, a film reviewer, and it would happen in the same year 1977, when Deadly lightning came to the premiere.

As the name suggests, the film tells the story of a reviewer who, however, does not write for any prestigious magazine, but for a men’s magazine. The film critic has his role model in reality. Tarantino has said in interviews that this critic was cynical, racist and harsh in his words, but good in his assessments and he was a pleasure to read.

The upcoming film is believed to be Tarantino’s last. Tarantino’s career as a filmmaker began with the 1992 film Reservoir Dogs.