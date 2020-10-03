Movie Statistics: In Finnish films and series, different minorities play only a few and small roles

Minorities are usually seen only in small and insignificant roles, says a recent study.

Different minority groups The representative characters represent a small part of the role characters in Finnish films and series, says a recent study.

Audiovisual Producers Finland – APFI commissioned a study on the diversity of Finnish roles. The statistics for 2019 have been compiled by students of the degree program in film and television at Metropolia University of Applied Sciences, and the results were discussed at a professional event in the field of film at Finnish Film Affair.

When all Finnish films and television series were added together, it turned out that 90.6 percent of the characters are white, cis-sex, heterosexual and disabled.

Of the remaining share, 6.3 per cent are bipoc, ie non-white and majority, 2.3 per cent are representatives of sexual minorities, 0.07 per cent are gender minorities and 0.4 per cent are disabled.

According to the report most minority roles are minor roles with few scenes or replicas. Nor do these roles have a significant impact on their overall story. The stories of the characters are mostly in line with the prevailing stereotypes, and the minority background has a significant impact on the stories of the characters.

The client of the statistics, Audiovisual Producers Finland – APFI, an audiovisual advocacy organization, says in a press release that it intends to use its own activities to help ensure that the debate on diversity also leads to concrete measures.

Movie starring there has been a lot of talk recently about diversity in the United States as well. American Film Academy announced in Septemberthat only a film with a diverse set of authors can be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.

The diversity condition for the best film is valid from 2024.