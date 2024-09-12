“Fly Me to the Moon,” the new vehicle for Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, uses a long-debunked conspiracy theory as the starting point for a romantic comedy about the space race. In the late 1960s, a wary NASA recognizes the need for better public relations during the Vietnam War. The ensuing campaign leads to a mock version of the Apollo 11 mission being filmed in a studio even as the real mission is taking place. Adventure and romance ensue.

“Fly Me to the Moon” is not the first movie based on the mistaken belief that the moon landing was a hoax, a conspiracy theory that emerged in the 1970s. What sets “Fly Me to the Moon” apart is its insistence on the truth. The film’s writers said they hoped it would reinforce the real story of the moon landing. But is that possible in our age of social media?

The script, written by Rose Gilroy and based on a story by Keenan Flynn and Bill Kirstein, plays with that theory, including a joke about the belief among some conspiracy theorists that director Stanley Kubrick was supposedly involved in faking the historic event. (He wasn’t.) But ultimately, the film emphasizes that the Apollo 11 moon landing really did happen.

Flynn said the initial idea for the film came about in 2016. As the United States grappled with questions about truth during a presidential campaign in which Donald J. Trump railed against a “lying” media, the moon landing provided a perfect backdrop.

Gilroy said he had read some books to better understand the conspiracy, but they were unsubstantiated.

“We wanted to build a story around the idea that these people come together to make sure the mission is real,” he said. “In none of my research did I ever come across a shred of information that would make me question in any way the validity of this achievement.”

Adam Frank, an astronomer and physicist at the University of Rochester in New York, said popular culture had a responsibility to combat a nihilistic tendency to doubt science and human potential.

Lawrence Hamilton, a sociology professor at the University of New Hampshire who studies anti-science conspiracy beliefs, pointed to an image used by moon landing deniers as a cautionary tale. The photo, which shows helmetless astronauts training, has been shared on social media over the years.

“They said, ‘Here they are faking the moon landing, it’s proof,’” he recalled. “And they will do the same thing with clips from this film. They will do whatever they can to say, ‘This proves what we’ve been saying all along.’”