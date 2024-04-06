Movie | Samuli Edelmann also plays the lead role in the second part of the movie Häjyt

The upcoming new part of the successful film of yesteryear takes place in modern-day South Ostrobothnia.

A year 1999 domestic hit film Distractions gets a sequel. We will see you again this time in the second main role Samuli Edelmann.

Häjyt 2 will be filmed this summer in Seinäjoki and Kauhava, and the premiere of the film will be in early 2025.

In addition to Edelmann, the main actors have been announced Joel Hirvonenwho has acted, among other things with #lovein the TV series and With Lovemin the movie. Hirvonen also presented Timo Jutilaa In the film about Finland's first ice hockey world championship 95.

To come Häjyt 2 – the events of the film take place in modern-day South Ostrobothnia. The film is directed by Aleksi Mäkeläwho also directed Distractions.

He is responsible for the second part of the script Petja Lähde. The first Häjyt was Aleksi Bardyn scripted by. It received more than 328,000 viewers and was the second most watched domestic film of 1999.