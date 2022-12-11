As if it were a robbery and action movie, a group of thieves stole five luxury cars valued at more than $858,000 in just 60 seconds.

The events occurred on November 11 in Essex, a county in the United Kingdom, but the authorities released the videos of the robbery this week in order to recover the vehicles that the robbers took.

The moment of the robbery was captured in one of the videos of the security cameras of the place. According to local media, the five cars were in an industrial unit on Brentwood Road on the night of the theft when the subjects entered after 4:30 in the morning.

“Officers were called to an industrial unit on Brentwood Road in Bulphan after midnight on November 11 following reports of the theft of five luxury cars,” authorities said.

County police reported that the subjects entered the location, cut the padlocks and other security elements from the main gate, and then proceeded to quickly remove the vehicles.

In the clip of the moment, it can be seen that the robbers lined up the cars. Then, one of the thieves held the door to facilitate the exit of the vehicles and, when they had already left the place, he got into one of the Mercedes to make a quick escape.

We are currently investigating an incident where multiple luxury cars were stolen from a unit on Brentwood Road in #bulphan on 11 November. Did you witness anything suspicious? If so, please contact us. pic.twitter.com/2huktS0PJI — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 5, 2022

The thieves took an Ariel Atom vehicle, which according to the British newspaper the sun It is valued at at least 60,000 pounds, that is, more than 354 million pesos.

They also took a Mercedes G-Wagon, with a price of more than 120,000 British pounds (more than 711 million Colombian pesos), a Porsche Cayenne, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Mercedes Maybach, all cars between 89,000 and 150,000 pounds. sterling.

One of the stolen vehicles in the UK.

Thus, according to the authorities, the total theft amounts to more than £700,000 (more than 4,100 million Colombian pesos).

Essex Police said the Mercedes Maybach vehicle has already been recovered, but they are working to find the other cars.

“We appeal to anyone who has witnessed anything or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, including stolen cars, to contact us,” authorities requested.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

