Movie Review | Watching the drowning of drunken teachers numb: Some were still the wrong choice for an Oscar

Thomas Vinterberg’s One Still could be called a drama comedy, even though it doesn’t have much fun. In fact, there isn’t much to it.

Drama

One more (Druk), directed by Thomas Vinterberg. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Maria Bonnevie, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe. 117 min ★★

Long line Danish director Thomas Vinterberg (b. 1969) has made great films such as Submarino, Yacht and Far from the insane world, but One more is not one of his best, not even if it recently won an Oscar for Best International Film.

One more is yet another description of the crisis of a middle-aged man, when the closest relationship is loosening, work no longer tastes like anything, and the dreams of youth have long since vanished into the turmoil of rush hour.

Vinterberg focuses on four teachers, each with their own personal and professional problems. Nikolaj, forty (Magnus Millang) tells his fellow teachers at his birthday dinner about the theory of a Norwegian psychologist that a person is professionally and socially at his best in a little drunk.

Of men Nikolaj and Martin (Mads Mikkelsen) are family-friendly, Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen) and Peter (Lars Ranthe) do not. Of the women, only Martin’s Swedish wife Anika (Maria Bonnevie) has nothing to do with the story – nor does he have much.

Frustrated the swordsmen decide to try the theory of a Norwegian psychologist in practice and make a written final report on their project. At first, everything goes great with the power of teasing, but the more men get caught up in their experiment, the more inclined their surface turns. When you then decide to try what a dead end does for work and family life, you are already on the verge of tragedy. And that final report, which is intended to be scientific, will never be completed.

One more might be somehow called a drama comedy, although there’s not much fun in it. The problem is that there is really nothing in the film. It is as if an idea had been invented, but then one has not been able to take it anywhere. The men turn and sway, and in the background the still fresh youth prepares for their undergraduate descent, as if as a clear counterpart to their already frozen teachers.

And when nothing becomes vaguely clearer, it begins One more watching a movie feels numb, as if driving along a road that has no better purpose than changing landscapes. Even the final scene of the film exudes some uncertainty about the story’s conclusion. Is it about the spontaneous joy of a new opportunity or is it another step towards alcoholism? Perhaps Vinterberg has deliberately left the interpretation to the viewer.

Vinterberg has made a good decision in that he has put much of his film on the history teacher Martin, played by Mikkelsen. And Mikkelsen’s shoulders carry, though there’s nothing surprising in the role. The most international star of the moment in Danish cinema again makes a successful human image with the smallest gestures and small materials.

Making a film involves its own tragedy. After it was filmed for four days, director Vinterberg Ida-daughter died at the age of 17 in a car accident in Belgium, which may have affected the film as well. One more is dedicated to the East.

Read more: The film about quirky teachers became a phenomenal hit in Denmark, but in the life of its director, the fourth day of filming changed everything.