Movie Review | Virpi Suutari made a world-class documentary about Alvar Aalto: A work that avoids cliché gaps sums up the work of an essential architect and reveals his playful and human features

Virpi Suutari’s supervision of Alvar, Aino and Elissa Aalto is a versatile dissertation that also highlights the human weaknesses of its main characters.

Aalto, directed by Virpi Suutari. Starring Alvar Aalto, Aino Aalto and Elissa Aalto. 103 min. K7. ★★★★★

First seconds from now on there will be a sure feeling: this is how this should go.

There are majestic camera rides Alvar Aallon inside and outside the buildings planned by the There is a granular black and white railing film showing the powerful duo Alvar and Aino Aalto at home, at work and sailing.

There are aloud expert quotes in several languages. We hear the waves of correspondence between the actors Martti Suosalon and Pirkko Hämäläinen read.

The camera rotates and lingers in the details of the designers ’design language.

Image stream is supported Sanna Salmenkallion music composed that doesn’t stay in the background but doesn’t roar on.

Documentary director Virpi Suutari is in his new job Wave by the great subject, in the life and deeds of Alvar Aalto, Finland’s most internationally renowned architect.

The shoemaker said in an interview with HS in August The Aalto relationship began as a child in the library building in Rovaniemi, completed in 1965, which became the refuge of his afternoons.

“I can still reach the feeling as I grabbed the brass curved door handle on the front door and moved towards the warm and inviting space,” Suutari described.

The door experience is collective.

The same brass door handle still welcomes people every day to buildings designed by Aalto across Finland, such as the Helsinki Academic Bookstore.

The wave has touched almost all Finns.

Completed in 1959, Maison Louis Carré near Paris is one of the most significant private homes designed by Alvar Aalto.­

Shoemaker the relationship with his subject is exceptionally curious, quirky and warm.

Despite the documentary’s seemingly lingering rhythm Wave contains a wealth of information. The shoemaker paints a picture of Aalto with a lot of familiar, but also a lot of new and surprising things.

The end result is a varied and informative dissertation on the master of modernism without reading or standing on a pedestal.

For the documentary, filming has taken place in seven countries and large numbers of archival films have been digitized for this purpose.

In addition to data mining, prank is also reflected in rewarding visual gigs.

For example, when the documentary repeats Aalto’s famous quote “You don’t forget to play”, the canvas depicts parkour enthusiasts climbing the embankments and structures of the main building of the University of Jyväskylä.

High profiles of level characters have the risk of telling everything through the highest common denominator or getting stuck in what is already known in advance.

The Vyborg City Library, completed in 1935, deteriorated during the Soviet era. The opening of the restored library was held in 2013.­

The shoemaker doesn’t do that. He has picked up a lot of value-added quotes from a huge source material. Not all narrator voices have been introduced, which is a reasoned decision for visual integrity.

The documentary is suitable for both laymen and enthusiasts. The basics are covered, but the picture of Alvari and Aino is completed.

Suutari has received previously unpublished footage and love letters from the Aalto family for the documentary.

Based on them, the Waves were visionary and hardworking, but also playful and bohemian – and human in all their weaknesses.

One one of the greatest merits of the documentary is the bringing of Alvar Aalto’s (1898–1976) first wife Aino Aalto (1894–1949) behind the scenes in front of the stage alongside Alvar.

Aino, who worked as an interior designer and CEO of the interior design store Artek, was her husband’s most liked colleague and soul mate. The income from Artek gave peace of mind to artistic work.

The couple’s read correspondence reveals the couple’s strong erotic charge, which also spilled over the edges of the formal relationship.

However, they openly discussed these issues and the number of cocktails in their letters. “No girls,” Alvar, who had been on a business trip to the United States, assured his wife in the late 1930s.

Aino Aalto died of cancer at the age of 54.

In 1952, Alvar Aalto married Elsa “Elissa” Mäkiniemi who witnessed the rise of Alvar Aalto’s successful red brick-era landmark works of the 1950s, such as the Säynätsalo municipal hall, the Otaniemi campus and the Helsinki Culture House.

Alvar and Elissa Aalto were married in 1952.­

In later years, Elissa Aalto also became part of the support for the withdrawing and alcoholic national hero, who was criticized by a young generation of radical architects.

Wave progresses chronologically in episodes presenting a particular construction site. Each summarizes something essential about the evolution of the Waves style.

The first object is the classic 1920s Muurame Church, the first of the seven churches drawn by Aalto. It shows his love for Italy, where Waves had been on a honeymoon in 1924.

The Italian influence was evident in Aalto’s work throughout his career.

With the completion of Villa Mairea in 1939, Alvar Aalto moved from functionalism to more modern expression.­

As turning points In Aalto’s career, the documentary rightly considers the 1930s, the functionalism of the Paimio sanatorium and the Vyborg library.

Paimio, completed in 1933, combined a new type of sanatorium building with modern architecture.

The sanatorium was also significant because with it, Waves began to design furniture. For example, the Paimio armchair is still in Artek’s production.

Wave can also delight with interesting trivia information.

The documentary has a brief glimpse of what is set for 2036 Things to Come science film (Menzies, 1936), to which Aalto ‘s Hungarian friend, photographer László Moholy-Nagy pushed the Paimio chair into a futuristic staging.

Wave is Jussi Rautaniemen a magnificently cut all-inclusive information package and a strong aesthetic experience.

Virpi Suutari sovereignly avoids all cliché cups and makes world-class documentaries.